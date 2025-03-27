Lady Gaga Unveils 'The Mayhem Ball' Tour With Dates Across North America, Europe & The UK

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
After much anticipation, 14-time Grammy Award-winner Lady Gaga
has officially announced 'The MAYHEM Ball' tour with dates across North America, Europe, and the UK this year in support of her new album, MAYHEM, which received widespread acclaim from critics and fans upon release and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.
Following her 2025 headlining sets at Coachella, stadium residencies in Mexico City and Singapore, and landmark free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Gaga will kick off The MAYHEM Ball on July 16 in Las Vegas
at T-Mobile Arena. With multiple nights in Seattle, New York, Miami, Toronto, Chicago, London, Stockholm, Milan, Barcelona, Berlin, and more, this tour marks Gaga's first North American and Europe/UK run since her iconic 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour.
"This is my first arena tour since 2018," said Gaga. "There's something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate—closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create."
TICKETS - NORTH AMERICA: Tickets for the North American tour dates will be available starting Monday, March 31 with various presales (details below). The Artist Presale will begin Wednesday, April 2 at 12pm local time. Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now HERE until Sunday, March 30 at 8am ET. The general onsale will begin Thursday, April 3 at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com.
CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Lady Gaga
North American tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, March 31 at 12pm local time until Wednesday, April 2 at 11am local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For those who are not existing Citi cardmembers, consumers can apply for the Citi Custom
Cash Card online.* For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for Lady Gaga
tour dates in the U.S. through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access
Presale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday, April 1 at 12pm local time until Wednesday, April 2 at 11am local time. For more details visit Verizon.com/Access or My Verizon App.
LADY GAGA SPRING 2025 DATES - PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:
Sat Apr 26 - Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros
Sun Apr 27 - Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros
Sat May 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Copacabana Beach
Sun May 18 - Singapore - National
Stadium
Mon May 19 - Singapore - National
Stadium
Wed May 21 - Singapore - National
Stadium
Sat May 24 - Singapore - National
Stadium
THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES
Wed Jul 16 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Fri Jul 18 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Wed Aug 06 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 07 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Aug 22 - New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden
Sat Aug 23 - New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden
Tue Aug 26 - New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden
Sun Aug 31 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Mon Sep 01 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Wed Sep 10 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Thu Sep 11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Mon Sep 15 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Wed Sep 17 - Chicago, IL - United Center