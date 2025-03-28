Garth Brooks Sells All Available Tickets Throughout 72-Show Residency At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace!





The Colosseum at New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation Las Vegas, co-producers of Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, congratulate Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and the entire Garth Brooks team on an extraordinary 72-show run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. A unique residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE was designed to make every show a distinctly singular experience, giving the music legend the opportunity to tell stories and take the audience on an individual journey and assuring no two shows were ever the same.Since Garth Brooks/Plus ONE opened at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 18, 2023, Brooks and team played 72 performances, selling 99% of available tickets, totaling more than 300,000 tickets, with grosses exceeding an impressive $130 million."I speak on behalf of the band and crew, best gig we have ever had. We were spoiled to death, everyone from the Carano family to the people at Caesars and Live Nation, the box office to the ushers, security, local crew, stage, lights, sound, backstage, catering...all amazing. I would suggest to any artist, if you get a chance to play that room, play it. The crowds were absolutely the best part," said Garth Brooks."All of us at Caesars Entertainment are honored to have had Garth Brooks bring his vision for this residency to The Colosseum. Having seen this show go from conception to completion, watching firsthand as Garth and his team created 72 uniquely special live music experiences that deeply connected with fans and celebrating the music and stories that can only come from the enduring legacy Garth has created is something we will never forget. Plus ONE was an undeniable success, and we are grateful it happened at The Colosseum, where Garth will always have a home," said Caesars Entertainment's President & COO Anthony Carano."It was a true honor and privilege to have had the opportunity to promote Garth Brooks' highly successful 72-show residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Garth's extraordinary enthusiasm and involvement throughout the entire process were everything a promoter could hope for—just stellar! Garth truly treated every aspect of what was accomplished as a genuine partnership. His showmanship, incredible song catalog, and his rapport with his audience created unforgettable moments night after night. I am extremely proud to have played a small role in helping bring this joyful experience to life for Garth, Trisha, their remarkable crew, and the hundreds of thousands of dedicated fans who attended the shows," said Bob Roux, President of U.S. Concerts for Live Nation.The Colosseum at Caesars Palace opened in 2002 and has since reshaped the entertainment landscape in Las Vegas, leading the way for the tremendous success of the modern residency model. From the beginning, with historic runs from superstars like Celine Dion, Elton John, Cher and many others, to the more recent successful residencies from Garth Brooks, Adele and The Killers, The Colosseum allows fans access to music's greatest talent in an intimate 4,300 seat venue. Later this year, guests will enjoy shows from Kelly Clarkson, Josh Groban and Alanis Morissette with an exciting slate of entertainment still to be announced. For more information on The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, please visit www.caesars.com/caesars-palace.



