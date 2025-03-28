Parker McCollum Announces Fifth Studio Album "Parker McCollum" During Sold Out Show At RodeoHouston





Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Friday night, March 21, multi-Platinum-selling country superstar Parker McCollum stunned a sold-out crowd at the famed RODEOHOUSTON by announcing his forthcoming fifth studio album, PARKER MCCOLLUM, out on June 27 on MCA Nashville. McCollum gave an explosive performance at his third consecutive sold-out appearance at RODEOHOUSTON and the lucky crowd got first access to pre-save his upcoming album.PARKER MCCOLLUM is an artistic achievement that is grounded in honest introspection and sonically evokes the spirit of Texas. Produced by Grammy Award-winning Frank Lindell and recorded at the legendary Power Station recording studio in New York City, the project is imbued with emotional intensity and masterful storytelling. McCollum revisits the emotions around his unencumbered "wild years," the pressures of measuring up to public and personal standards, some of the bad decisions, and the unfathomable blessings that have all colored his life to this point."It is the best thing I've ever done. This record is honest, this record is raw, this record is one thousand percent authentic, Parker, and it feels really good to get back to writing and recording songs like I always wanted to."-Parker McCollumMcCollum hits the mark with an album that authentically blends the sounds of the classic country records that stand the test of time with mainstream appeal. Writing on all tracks, excluding two cover songs, he returns to the sound of the Limestone Kid with more life lived and a new perspective. Teaming with celebrated songwriters such as Monty Criswell, Natalie Hemby, Randy Montana, Lori McKenna, Jon Randall, Randy Rogers, Liz Rose, and more, this album is a start to end experience that is a cohesive standout project by McCollum.McCollum's sold-out RODEOHOUSTON show saw the Conroe, Texas-native at his best. Performing to a season record crowd of 71,216 fans, McCollum and his band took the star-shaped stage playing a 12-song set. The evening was a night full of energy and unforgettable moments including son, Major, making his rodeo debut, and an on-stage proposal in front of a supportive packed house.Recently, McCollum announced Fall tour dates for his PARKER MCCOLLUM TOUR. For additional information, including upcoming show dates and tickets, please visit ParkerMcCollum.com.Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum has reached the ranks of a bona fide country music superstar by connecting with fans and critics alike through his relatable and authentic sound. His most recent album, Never Enough (May 12, 2023), is a statement collection of music that cemented his status as one of country's strongest new voices. His massive Burn It Down Tour throughout 2024 saw McCollum performing at some of the most iconic venues around the nation and appearing at country music's top music festivals. McCollum has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom." MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021. A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and has sold out major concert venues around the U.S. In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold. In 2025, McCollum played his third consecutive sold out show at Houston's signature event. In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home "Breakthrough Video of the Year" (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards and scored two back-to-back CMA Awards nominations (2022 & 2023) for New Artist of the Year. He was nominated for a CMA Award for Song of the Year (2024) for his explosive Platinum hit " Burn It Down " - marking his third straight nomination. McCollum scored his second ACM Award for Visual Media of the Year for his music video for "Burn It Down." The hit single marks his fourth consecutive No. 1 - following his other chart toppers "Pretty Heart," "To Be Loved By You," and "Handle On You." McCollum's latest single, the foot-stomping, shoot-it-straight, "What Kinda Man," impacting Country radio now, shows his return to the musical Texas roots that got him started. During his third consecutive sold out appearance at the famed RodeoHouston, McCollum announced his latest self-titled album, PARKER MCCOLLUM, due out on June 27.



