Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 28 March, 2025

Olivia Wolf's Wired In Session

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
791 entries in 30 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
565 entries in 29 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
417 entries in 26 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
176 entries in 3 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
826 entries in 22 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
478 entries in 20 charts
Messy
Lola Young
268 entries in 24 charts
That's So True
Gracie Abrams
415 entries in 22 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
1114 entries in 27 charts
All Of Me
John Legend
1064 entries in 29 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1291 entries in 35 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
216 entries in 3 charts
The Emptiness Machine
Linkin Park
255 entries in 21 charts
Abracadabra
Lady Gaga
138 entries in 26 charts
Olivia Wolf's Wired In Session
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emerging Americana rock-roots artist Olivia Wolf joined WMOT for its Wired In Session series last week at Nashville's Riverside Revival, performing three songs from her recently released debut album 'Silver Rounds' (1.17).

Watch the full performance, here:

Wolf's stripped-down set showcases her "earthy elegance" (Billboard) through songs that tell stories of grief, healing and renewal.

Inspired by her harrowing personal journey following the loss of her fiancé just two weeks before their wedding, Wolf's debut album displays her "grounded" perspective and ability to "[wield] her art as if aiming for your emotional depths with a sledgehammer" (The Tennessean). Her immersive storytelling and creative fusion of bluegrass, rock and country, makes this newcomer "well worth listening to" (Billboard).
Listen to Silver Rounds, here: lnk.to/OWSilverRounds
For more information, visit oliviawolf.com.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2025
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0039079 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0036716461181641 secs