Olivia Wolf's Wired In Session

For more information, visit oliviawolf.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emerging Americana rock-roots artist Olivia Wolf joined WMOT for its Wired In Session series last week at Nashville's Riverside Revival, performing three songs from her recently released debut album 'Silver Rounds' (1.17).Watch the full performance, here:Wolf's stripped-down set showcases her "earthy elegance" (Billboard) through songs that tell stories of grief, healing and renewal.Inspired by her harrowing personal journey following the loss of her fiancé just two weeks before their wedding, Wolf's debut album displays her "grounded" perspective and ability to "[wield] her art as if aiming for your emotional depths with a sledgehammer" (The Tennessean). Her immersive storytelling and creative fusion of bluegrass, rock and country, makes this newcomer "well worth listening to" (Billboard).Listen to Silver Rounds, here: lnk.to/OWSilverRoundsFor more information, visit oliviawolf.com.



