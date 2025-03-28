The War And Treaty Earns 3rd Consecutive Academy Of Country Music Awards Nomination For 'Duo Of The Year'





The ACM nomination comes on the heels of The War And Treaty's newly released album Plus One, which has been praised by The New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, WSJand was featured in Esquire's "The 5 Best Albums of 2025 (So Far)". They also recently sat down with Anthony



The 60th ACM Awards will be hosted by Reba McEntire, and will stream live on Prime Video and the Amazon



The War And Treaty are currently on the road on The Plus One Tour, a 30+ city tour that is continuing to bring their electrifying live show to fans across the US and Canada. The tour will see the duo perform at a number of iconic venues across the country, including New York City's Irving Plaza, The





Since first lighting up the world with their fusion of country and soul, The War And Treaty have steadily built a legacy as one of the most iconic husband-and-wife duos in music history. In the last few years alone, Michael Trotter Jr. and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The "powerhouse country music duo" (BET) The War And Treaty, earned an Academy of Country Music Award nomination for 'Duo of the Year'. This is the husband and wife duo's third consecutive nomination in the category.The ACM nomination comes on the heels of The War And Treaty's newly released album Plus One, which has been praised by The New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, WSJand was featured in Esquire's "The 5 Best Albums of 2025 (So Far)". They also recently sat down with Anthony Mason to discuss the album and its inspirations for CBS Mornings, and performed the standout track, "Mr. Fun," on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.The 60th ACM Awards will be hosted by Reba McEntire, and will stream live on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch on Thursday, May 8 at 8PM ET / 7PM CT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. For more information on the ACM Awards, please visit https://www.acmcountry.com/The War And Treaty are currently on the road on The Plus One Tour, a 30+ city tour that is continuing to bring their electrifying live show to fans across the US and Canada. The tour will see the duo perform at a number of iconic venues across the country, including New York City's Irving Plaza, The Howard Theatre in DC, The Troubadour in Los Angeles, The Kessler Theater in Dallas, and more. The tour kicked off last night in Minneapolis, MN and will conclude on June 21 in Cleveland, OH. The duo is also set to join Chris Stapleton for his two Chicago dates in June. For more information and tickets, please visit https://www.thewarandtreaty.com/tour/Since first lighting up the world with their fusion of country and soul, The War And Treaty have steadily built a legacy as one of the most iconic husband-and-wife duos in music history. In the last few years alone, Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter's phenomenal talent and daring originality have led to major milestones including their 2024 GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist and Best American Roots Song. In addition to the GRAMMYs, the duo has received nominations from the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, CMT Music Awards, Americana Honors & Awards, and the People's Choice Country Awards, and have taken home the Duo/Group of the Year prize at the Americana Music Honors & Awards two years in a row. Their live performances have been praised by fans and critics alike, with the Los Angeles Times noting that they "keep blowing the roof off every awards show in country music."



