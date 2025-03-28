Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, & More Receive 60th ACM Award Nominations!





The monumental anniversary show will celebrate six decades of Country



A limited number of tickets to the 60th ACM Awards are available now at SeatGeek, offering fans exclusive entry into a night packed with their favorite Country stars performing the biggest hits.



60th ACM Awards Nominations list:



ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton



Lainey Wilson



FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson



MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton





DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

The War And Treaty



GROUP OF THE YEAR

Flatland Cavalry



Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays



NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Ashley Cooke

Dasha

Ella Langley





NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gavin Adcock

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Bailey Zimmerman



NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Restless Road

The Red Clay Strays

Treaty Oak Revival



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine) - Megan Moroney

Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll

Cold Beer & Country

F-1 Trillion - Post Malone

Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson



SINGLE OF THE YEAR

A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey

Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson

I Had Some Help - Post Malone,

White Horse - Chris Stapleton

you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green



SONG OF THE YEAR

4x4xU - Lainey Wilson

The Architect - Kacey Musgraves

Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson

I Had Some Help - Post Malone,

you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green



MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

Cowboys Cry Too - Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan

I Had Some Help - Post Malone,

I'm Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

we don't fight anymore - Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton

you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green



VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

4x4xU - Lainey Wilson

Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson

I'm Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

Think I'm In Love With You - Chris Stapleton

you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green



ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY



Lainey Wilson



SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jessi Alexander



Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ella Langley, Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson have received nominations for the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards. Hosted by entertainment icon Reba McEntire, the 60th ACM Awards will stream live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.The monumental anniversary show will celebrate six decades of Country Music and feature unforgettable performances by the genre's most legendary and multi-award-winning stars, including Blake Shelton, Eric Church, and Lainey Wilson.A limited number of tickets to the 60th ACM Awards are available now at SeatGeek, offering fans exclusive entry into a night packed with their favorite Country stars performing the biggest hits.60th ACM Awards Nominations list:ENTERTAINER OF THE YEARKelsea BalleriniLuke CombsCody JohnsonJelly RollChris Stapleton Morgan WallenLainey WilsonFEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEARKelsea BalleriniElla LangleyMegan MoroneyKacey MusgravesLainey WilsonMALE ARTIST OF THE YEARLuke CombsCody JohnsonJelly RollChris Stapleton Morgan WallenDUO OF THE YEARBrooks & DunnBrothers OsborneDan + ShayMuscadine BloodlineThe War And TreatyGROUP OF THE YEARFlatland Cavalry Little Big TownOld DominionRascal FlattsThe Red Clay StraysNEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR Kassi AshtonAshley CookeDashaElla Langley Jessie MurphNEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEARGavin AdcockShaboozeyZach TopTucker WetmoreBailey ZimmermanNEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEARRestless RoadThe Red Clay StraysTreaty Oak RevivalALBUM OF THE YEARAm I Okay? (I'll Be Fine) - Megan MoroneyBeautifully Broken - Jelly RollCold Beer & Country Music - Zach TopF-1 Trillion - Post MaloneWhirlwind - Lainey WilsonSINGLE OF THE YEARA Bar Song (Tipsy) - ShaboozeyDirt Cheap - Cody JohnsonI Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan WallenWhite Horse - Chris Stapletonyou look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley GreenSONG OF THE YEAR4x4xU - Lainey WilsonThe Architect - Kacey MusgravesDirt Cheap - Cody JohnsonI Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan Wallenyou look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley GreenMUSIC EVENT OF THE YEARCowboys Cry Too - Kelsea Ballerini, Noah KahanI Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan WallenI'm Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwoodwe don't fight anymore - Carly Pearce, Chris Stapletonyou look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley GreenVISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR4x4xU - Lainey WilsonDirt Cheap - Cody JohnsonI'm Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson, Carrie UnderwoodThink I'm In Love With You - Chris Stapletonyou look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley GreenARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEARLuke CombsERNESTHARDY Morgan WallenLainey WilsonSONGWRITER OF THE YEARJessi Alexander Jessie Jo DillonAshley GorleyChase McGillJosh Osborne



