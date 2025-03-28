Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, & More Receive 60th ACM Award Nominations!

Top40-Charts.com
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ella Langley, Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson have received nominations for the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards. Hosted by entertainment icon Reba McEntire, the 60th ACM Awards will stream live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The monumental anniversary show will celebrate six decades of Country Music and feature unforgettable performances by the genre's most legendary and multi-award-winning stars, including Blake Shelton, Eric Church, and Lainey Wilson.

A limited number of tickets to the 60th ACM Awards are available now at SeatGeek, offering fans exclusive entry into a night packed with their favorite Country stars performing the biggest hits.

60th ACM Awards Nominations list:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
The War And Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR
Flatland Cavalry
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Dasha
Ella Langley
Jessie Murph

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Gavin Adcock
Shaboozey
Zach Top
Tucker Wetmore
Bailey Zimmerman

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Restless Road
The Red Clay Strays
Treaty Oak Revival

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine) - Megan Moroney
Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll
Cold Beer & Country Music - Zach Top
F-1 Trillion - Post Malone
Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
I Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
White Horse - Chris Stapleton
you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green

SONG OF THE YEAR
4x4xU - Lainey Wilson
The Architect - Kacey Musgraves
Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
I Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
Cowboys Cry Too - Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan
I Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
I'm Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
we don't fight anymore - Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton
you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
4x4xU - Lainey Wilson
Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
I'm Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
Think I'm In Love With You - Chris Stapleton
you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne






