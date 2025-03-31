Christian Hayes Releases "Through It All"



Hayes says, "I wrote 'Through It All' in celebration of all the times I made it through things without the people who promised they'd be there for me. It's a song about realizing you're strong enough - and you are enough… It's something I hope you can find strength in as well."



Written by Hayes and



" Keys on the table and old broken glass on the floor

I turn up the music so loud I can't think anymore

Most days I wish that I'd never had witnessed your smile

Cause that pain came on quickly and then it just stayed for a while



Through it all

You said through it all

You weren't there at all

I got through it all"

Listen to "Through It All" HERE and watch the "Through It All" lyric video below:



Prior to "Through It All," Hayes released his debut EP, Last I Love You, in



Genuine and articulate, Hayes comes from a long line of storytellers that includes his Grandpa Jack - a poet by profession. Born and raised in the foothills of Appalachia, Hayes began playing guitar at age eight. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve and attended the University of Alabama.



Hayes made his Grand Ole Opry debut on February 1, performing two songs: the unreleased "



Upcoming 2025 Tour Dates:

March 28 // Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival // Nashville, TN

April 18 // Boot Barn Hall // Gainesville, GA

June 5 // CMA Fest // Nashville, TN

June 6 // Downtown Historic McKinney

June 26 // Jackalope Jamboree 2025 // Pendleton, OR

Sept. 11 // Born & Raised 2025 // Pryor, OK



