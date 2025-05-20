Smith & Sorren, On Deck & Skemaddox Drop High-Octane Club Weapon "Slide"





Smith & Sorren are currently riding the momentum of the biggest DJ remix of the year— their seismic rework of A$AP Ferg's "Work," which has ignited crowds at Coachella, Ultra, and clubs around the globe. Supported by a who's who of international DJs including Tiësto, Diplo, Swedish House Mafia, Alesso, Kaskade, Sam Feldt, ACRAZE, and Party Favor, the duo continues to prove they are a force in the global dance scene.



On Deck brings his production chops to the table, with past releases on Ultra, UMG, Big Beat, and more. Skemaddox adds LA club flavor, bringing veteran club and production experience to the track.



With Slide, this trio fuses their unique strengths into a fresh club anthem that continues TURNT's mission of pushing bold, high-energy releases to the forefront of dance music.

Pre-Save, Stream, Download here: https://turnt.lnk.to/slide

