Chewna Sharpens His Artistic Voice With New Single 'Light It Up'





'Light It Up' pairs a groovy bassline with shuffled percussion and an expressive vocal, evolving with momentum to build an arrangement rooted in both warmth and movement. As the vocal guides the listening journey, layering in dynamic lines, the track continues to weave a rich sonic tapestry, integrating chordal stabs and infectious textures that elevate the mix, balancing rhythm and melody in a precise and considered way. Throughout, the track maintains a strong, driving flow, moving through evolving breakdowns and fluid drops that showcase Chewna's knack for crafting immersive listening experiences, carefully structured to ensure listeners remain engaged and locked into the sound.



With this release, Chewna continues to push himself forward, building on his artistic foundations to ensure his music retains a fresh and original feel. As he sets his sights on sharing his sound with the global Electronic



Available to stream and download across platforms, listen to 'Light It Up' now, and be sure to keep Chewna on your radar by following him across social media for the latest updates on new music and live shows. Listen and Buy 'Light It Up' Here:



https://www.beatport.com/artist/chewna/1291452

https://soundcloud.com/chewnamusic

https://www.instagram.com/chewnagram/

https://www.beatport.com/label/marked-music/28319 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Producer and DJ Chewna reveals his newest single, 'Light It Up,' a dynamic Tech House track that offers a glimpse into his creative vision, direction, and approach. With an instinct for blending genres, he is shaping a sound that feels both fluid and grounded, drawing from a range of influences to ensure his work reflects originality and skill. Now, with his latest release, he further explores the intersection of immersive grooves and melodic elements, adding another confident entry to his steadily expanding discography.'Light It Up' pairs a groovy bassline with shuffled percussion and an expressive vocal, evolving with momentum to build an arrangement rooted in both warmth and movement. As the vocal guides the listening journey, layering in dynamic lines, the track continues to weave a rich sonic tapestry, integrating chordal stabs and infectious textures that elevate the mix, balancing rhythm and melody in a precise and considered way. Throughout, the track maintains a strong, driving flow, moving through evolving breakdowns and fluid drops that showcase Chewna's knack for crafting immersive listening experiences, carefully structured to ensure listeners remain engaged and locked into the sound.With this release, Chewna continues to push himself forward, building on his artistic foundations to ensure his music retains a fresh and original feel. As he sets his sights on sharing his sound with the global Electronic Music community, he continues to harness his creative energy, pursuing connectivity with his listeners while shaping an identity rooted in authenticity. Having secured recent milestones that include entering the Beatport chart with his track, 'Infinity,' Chewna remains an exciting force on the scene, with 'Light It Up' marking the next step in both his artistic growth and rising presence within the genre.Available to stream and download across platforms, listen to 'Light It Up' now, and be sure to keep Chewna on your radar by following him across social media for the latest updates on new music and live shows. Listen and Buy 'Light It Up' Here:https://www.beatport.com/artist/chewna/1291452https://soundcloud.com/chewnamusichttps://www.instagram.com/chewnagram/https://www.beatport.com/label/marked-music/28319



