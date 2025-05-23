'What Is Jazz EP': The Latest Drop From The Talented Producer And DJ Hotboxx





https://www.beatport.com/label/dobar-house/71691 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hotboxx has returned to deliver his latest project, unveiling a two-track EP titled 'What Is Jazz' via Dobar House. As he blends Deep House energy with his unique sonic touch, the Producer and DJ delivers more music that speaks to his influences, approach, and forward-thinking vision.Throughout his journey on the scene, Hotboxx has consistently recognised the value of collaboration - whether in the studio, behind the decks, or across his wider creative pursuits - and this latest project appears no exception. Teaming up with fellow Producer and DJ Billy Cave for the EP's title track, 'What Is Jazz,' he adds another collaborative track to his discography, highlighting the creative synergy he fosters when working with other artists, all while ensuring his own style remains clearly defined. As he balances the collaboration with 'Deep Down Inside,' the second, solo production on the EP, Hotboxx provides yet more insight into his versatility and genre-blurring style, aiming to push his creativity forward and introduce a fresh dynamic to his growing catalogue of studio work.Through both tracks in the collection, listeners can immerse themselves in the dynamic grooves and vibrant sounds that define Hotboxx's signature style. From the intricate rhythms, jazzy melodic licks, and the spoken vocal sample of the title track to the bouncy synths and shuffled beats of 'Deep Down Inside,' the EP unravels in an engaging and considered way, maintaining a strong sense of identity whilst bringing in sounds that feel fresh. The result is a bold and refined collection that showcases Hotboxx's abilities for curating captivating musical journeys: a reflection of over ten years' experience on the Electronic Music circuit and the developed skillset he continues to cultivate.With the release of his 'What Is Jazz EP,' Hotboxx taps deeper into his artistry, reaffirming his commitment to crafting music that resonates with listeners while maintaining the signature energy that keeps his tracks primed for the dancefloor.So, out now via Dobar House, discover the funky, driving soundscapes of Hotboxx's 'What Is Jazz EP' and be sure to keep the Producer and DJ on your radar by following him across social media. Listen and Buy 'What Is Jazz EP' Now:https://open.spotify.com/artist/2xnJfZkR6JiCoWz3e2B5zDhttps://www.instagram.com/hotboxxofficial/https://www.beatport.com/artist/hotboxx/487548https://open.spotify.com/artist/1rGp2YCS18kiKqyNVivwqT?si=COR7h8wAT-6--_C4_DVqpAhttps://www.instagram.com/billycave/https://www.beatport.com/artist/billy-cave/990413https://www.dobar.house/https://www.instagram.com/dobar.house/https://www.beatport.com/label/dobar-house/71691



