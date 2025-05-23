Blues Traveler & Gin Blossoms Set To Perform On Jimmy Kimmel Live!





Over an illustrious career, Blues Traveler has played over 2,000 live shows in front of more than 30 million people, and, in "Run-Around," had the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history, which earned them a GRAMMY® for "Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals." In 2021 Blues Traveler released the GRAMMY®-nominated Traveler's Blues (Round Hill Records), a collection of reimagined and recharged classics from the American blues songbook, and the group's first official blues album. The second release in this series, 2023's Traveler's Soul, takes a similar approach- consisting of cover songs from a specific genre, this time classic R&B and Soul. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Wednesday, May 28, multi-platinum rock legends Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms will hit the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a special performance on ABC. The appearance sets the tone for their upcoming summer co-headlining tour - an electrifying 30+ date run that launches Friday, July 4 at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.Best known for timeless hits like "Run-Around" and "Hey Jealousy," the two bands will bring their high-energy live shows to amphitheaters and theaters across the U.S., wrapping things up on Sunday, September 14 at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival.Blues Traveler - currently celebrating 30 years since the release of their GRAMMY Award-winning breakthrough hit "Run-Around" - and Gin Blossoms will be joined on the tour by legendary alternative rock band Spin Doctors, best known for their chart-topping and GRAMMY-nominated hit "Two Princes." Catch Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, May 28 at 11:35/10:35c on ABC.35 years ago, the four original members of Blues Traveler — John Popper, Chandler Kinchla, Brendan Hill, and the late Bobby Sheehan — gathered in their drummer's parents' basement in Princeton, NJ to jam. From these high school sessions emerged a band that would go on to release a total of 14 studio albums, four of which have gone gold, three platinum, and one six-times platinum- selling more than 10 million combined units worldwide.Over an illustrious career, Blues Traveler has played over 2,000 live shows in front of more than 30 million people, and, in "Run-Around," had the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history, which earned them a GRAMMY® for "Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals." In 2021 Blues Traveler released the GRAMMY®-nominated Traveler's Blues (Round Hill Records), a collection of reimagined and recharged classics from the American blues songbook, and the group's first official blues album. The second release in this series, 2023's Traveler's Soul, takes a similar approach- consisting of cover songs from a specific genre, this time classic R&B and Soul.



