Tori Martin's Free-Spirited New Single 'Cowgirls Ride,' Out Today



"This song is for us," says Tori. "It was inspired by cowgirls, rodeo queens and barrel racers, but it transcends to all women. It's a mantra we were born to know. I hope it motivates cowgirls everywhere."



Tori's voice alternates between gritty challenge and gloriously sweet rafter-raising energy. Produced by Bill Warner, "Cowgirls Ride" evokes the high-drama moodiness of a classic Western movie soundtrack. Haunting guitars and a wide-open soundscape evoke the freedom of high prairie ranges. "I'm always intrigued by the intangibles of a musical hook," Warner notes. "We've been performing this live for a while and the chorus inevitably hits the mark with the audience."



Well, they raise 'em kinda restless

In the reckless heart of Texas

Bust the bolts right off the fences



They're like tumbleweeds blowing

You can try but you can't hold 'em

Queens of the unbroken

Mustangs running wild



Cowgirls ride

Let the cowgirls ride (Bill DiLuigi, Kirsti Manna, Tori Martin)



Born in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida this military brat lived in several states before landing in Azle, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LuckySky Music recording artist Tori Martin's powerful new single, the up-tempo anthem "Cowgirls Ride," hits radio today. Following its premiere feature in Country Evolution earlier this week, the record is available for purchase now. The release follows Martin's back-to-back #1 Texas Regional Radio Report chart hits "Lost in the Country" and "Abilene.""This song is for us," says Tori. "It was inspired by cowgirls, rodeo queens and barrel racers, but it transcends to all women. It's a mantra we were born to know. I hope it motivates cowgirls everywhere."Tori's voice alternates between gritty challenge and gloriously sweet rafter-raising energy. Produced by Bill Warner, "Cowgirls Ride" evokes the high-drama moodiness of a classic Western movie soundtrack. Haunting guitars and a wide-open soundscape evoke the freedom of high prairie ranges. "I'm always intrigued by the intangibles of a musical hook," Warner notes. "We've been performing this live for a while and the chorus inevitably hits the mark with the audience."Well, they raise 'em kinda restlessIn the reckless heart of TexasBust the bolts right off the fencesThey're like tumbleweeds blowingYou can try but you can't hold 'emQueens of the unbrokenMustangs running wildCowgirls rideLet the cowgirls ride (Bill DiLuigi, Kirsti Manna, Tori Martin)Born in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida this military brat lived in several states before landing in Azle, Texas at the age of seven. She spent most of her life just outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth area where she began singing in the local church choir. She cut her teeth on classics from Johnny Cash and Tammy Wynette, courtesy of her grandfather "Paw-Paw," and by the age of 14 she was performing at Opry houses all over Texas. In 2014, Renegade Radio Nashville named her one of the "New Faces of Country." Martin competed on Season 14 of ABC TV's American Idol but departed the show in the Hollywood round. Taking all her experiences and a big dose of courage, Tori moved to Nashville in 2017. It didn't take long before the talented singer/songwriter found herself co-writing with some of the city's most famous tunesmiths, and it's a path that has felt blessed from the start. A chance meeting at a mixer led to her working with producer Bill Warner and she signed to Nashville's indie label, LuckySky Music, shortly thereafter. Now the two creatives are carving a path that is uniquely her own. With single releases like "What Would Dolly Do," "Steppin' In It" and "Lucky," which reached #42 on the Billboard Indicator chart, Tori's modern traditional Country sound comes from her roots as a true-blue Texas singer. Her previous single, "Lost In The Country," reached #1 on the Texas Regional Radio Report, Top 25 on the CDX TRACtion Texas Chart and Top 15 on their True Indie Chart. She released the seasonal, "Warm For December" in November. Named one of the "Future Faces" of 2024 at the TRRR Music Awards, Tori opened for Drew Baldridge on select dates of his Fall 2024 tour. She won Texas Regional Radio Report's 2025 "New Female Vocalist of the Year" award in March at the 15th annual Texas Music Radio Awards Show in Arlington. Her most recent single, "Abilene" reached #1 on TRRR chart, Top 10 on the Texas Music Chart and #11 on the CDX TRACtion Texas Chart in April. When she is not on the road, Tori enjoys antiquing, decorating and spending time with her husband and their two golden retrievers, Duke and Daisy, and French bulldog, Lucky.



