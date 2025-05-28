Ganavya Grounds Herself In New Album 'Nilam' Inspired By A Myriad Of Political And Spiritual Callings, Co-Produced By Nils Frahm & Featuring Her Family Out Today





The announcement arrives today with meditative music video forthe track "Pasayadan" - directed by Vali Chandrasekaran. Taken from new album Nilam, released on LEITER, the singer and trans-disciplinary artist initiates a deep contemplation, set against nature, communicated through poignant vocals and expressive movement by dancer



"The Pasayadan", ganavya explains, "is an abhang from the pilgrimage tradition. It is one of the last prayers we'd sing, where the young saint prays for the sun to rise in all cold hearts, for the wisdom to see each other as wish-fulfilling trees, that we are each other's sanctuaries, that we remember that we are each other's true temples. You treat cruelty like a disease. It introduces such softness to life. For me, given my particular life, it is a softness that saves me."

Watch the video here:



Nilam's central theme, ganavya confesses, is "doing what we need to do to keep carrying on." This perhaps, isn't surprising given her touring not one but two albums in a single year. Earlier in 2024, she'd also released the equally acclaimed like the sky i've been too quiet, recorded with Shabaka Hutchings, and a debut single for LEITER, "'Draw Something Beautiful" which arrived last July.



Listening to Nilam now, it seems implausible that its inception might ever have been in doubt. A celebration of the ties that bind, and the most tender-hearted music from ganavya yet, it's intimate, hushed and honest, a poignant expression of gratitude for the blessings which keep one grounded, if only we'll recognize and welcome them. Indeed, it could have been transmitted directly from soul to stereo, from the way "Not A Burden"' lifts a weight off the world's shoulders to the peaceful "SEES FIRE," with 'Land''s gentle groove full of space, "Nine Jeweled Prayer" serenely precious, and, throughout, ganavya's vocals reverberate through like ripples on a lagoon.



Nilam takes its title from "nil", the Tamil word for "land," a decision made instinctively, and not just because firm ground was what she was seeking during a difficult period of touring. "The word 'nil' can be a command either to move or to stay still," ganavya points out. "To the person being senselessly quiet, it is a command to stand up for what is right. To the person being senselessly loud, it is a command to stand still. To me, it is balance, the heart of the true rhythm of life, of change, of land, of landing." All the same, the word perfectly describes these songs she's played, on and off, across the years with Ridley and Overton. "The world changes and shifts and everything becomes dizzying as the earth keeps disappearing from under you," she concludes, "but these songs have always been a place for me to stand, a place for us to be in a way that I don't really know how to describe.



ganavya may have earned four graduate degrees in music since her Kitchen Orchestra days - including from Berklee College of Music, UCLA and Harvard, to whom



Her most recent album, Daughter of a Temple, draws upon a vast cast of contributors across multiple disciplines, among them esperanza spalding, Vijay Iyer, Shabaka Hutchings, Immanuel Wilkins, and more. Since then, ganavya has journeyed across the US and UK incessantly on tour, performing at Knoxville's Big Ears festival just last month. This May, she'll return to the road with a string of dates in the UK before heading back to the states for a number of west coast fall headlining dates in November with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco and more. See the full list of dates below and stay tuned for more to come from ganavya. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New York-born, Tamil Nadu-raised singer and transdisciplinarian ganavya - "among modern music's most compelling vocalists" - (the Wall Street Journal) today releases a new album, Nilam. Co-produced by Nils Frahm at Berlin's Funkhaus studio, the new album by "the singer whose work," says the New York Times, "feels like prayer…with listeners hanging onto her every word" follows last year's Alice Coltrane-indebted Daughter Of A Temple, praised by NPR, BBC and The Guardian, who applauded ganavya's ability to harness "the power of communal harmony to touch something deeper than song."The announcement arrives today with meditative music video forthe track "Pasayadan" - directed by Vali Chandrasekaran. Taken from new album Nilam, released on LEITER, the singer and trans-disciplinary artist initiates a deep contemplation, set against nature, communicated through poignant vocals and expressive movement by dancer David Adrian Freeland Jr."The Pasayadan", ganavya explains, "is an abhang from the pilgrimage tradition. It is one of the last prayers we'd sing, where the young saint prays for the sun to rise in all cold hearts, for the wisdom to see each other as wish-fulfilling trees, that we are each other's sanctuaries, that we remember that we are each other's true temples. You treat cruelty like a disease. It introduces such softness to life. For me, given my particular life, it is a softness that saves me."Watch the video here:Nilam's central theme, ganavya confesses, is "doing what we need to do to keep carrying on." This perhaps, isn't surprising given her touring not one but two albums in a single year. Earlier in 2024, she'd also released the equally acclaimed like the sky i've been too quiet, recorded with Shabaka Hutchings, and a debut single for LEITER, "'Draw Something Beautiful" which arrived last July.Listening to Nilam now, it seems implausible that its inception might ever have been in doubt. A celebration of the ties that bind, and the most tender-hearted music from ganavya yet, it's intimate, hushed and honest, a poignant expression of gratitude for the blessings which keep one grounded, if only we'll recognize and welcome them. Indeed, it could have been transmitted directly from soul to stereo, from the way "Not A Burden"' lifts a weight off the world's shoulders to the peaceful "SEES FIRE," with 'Land''s gentle groove full of space, "Nine Jeweled Prayer" serenely precious, and, throughout, ganavya's vocals reverberate through like ripples on a lagoon.Nilam takes its title from "nil", the Tamil word for "land," a decision made instinctively, and not just because firm ground was what she was seeking during a difficult period of touring. "The word 'nil' can be a command either to move or to stay still," ganavya points out. "To the person being senselessly quiet, it is a command to stand up for what is right. To the person being senselessly loud, it is a command to stand still. To me, it is balance, the heart of the true rhythm of life, of change, of land, of landing." All the same, the word perfectly describes these songs she's played, on and off, across the years with Ridley and Overton. "The world changes and shifts and everything becomes dizzying as the earth keeps disappearing from under you," she concludes, "but these songs have always been a place for me to stand, a place for us to be in a way that I don't really know how to describe. Music has always been the one true land..."ganavya may have earned four graduate degrees in music since her Kitchen Orchestra days - including from Berklee College of Music, UCLA and Harvard, to whom Quincy Jones recommended her - but most of her childhood was spent away from school, dancing and singing on the pilgrimage trail, learning the storytelling art of harikathā and singing poetry. On the pilgrimage trail, they would sing songs called "abhangs" or "songs without end" which were spiritual poems that would keep everyone spirited while walking towards the temple for days. The "Pasayadan," she explains, "is an abhang from the pilgrimage tradition. It is one of the last prayers we'd sing, where the young saint prays for the sun to rise in all cold hearts, for the wisdom to see each other as wish-fulfilling trees, that we are each other's sanctuaries, that we remember that we are each other's true temples. You treat cruelty like a disease. It introduces such softness to life. For me, given my particular life, it is a softness that saves me."Her most recent album, Daughter of a Temple, draws upon a vast cast of contributors across multiple disciplines, among them esperanza spalding, Vijay Iyer, Shabaka Hutchings, Immanuel Wilkins, and more. Since then, ganavya has journeyed across the US and UK incessantly on tour, performing at Knoxville's Big Ears festival just last month. This May, she'll return to the road with a string of dates in the UK before heading back to the states for a number of west coast fall headlining dates in November with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco and more. See the full list of dates below and stay tuned for more to come from ganavya.



