Jose James Releases "Tokyo Daydream" Music Video; New Album 1978: Revenge Of The Dragon Available Now

José New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off his four-day residency at NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club, genre-defying vocalist, producer, and creative visionary José James releases new music video "Tokyo Daydream," a vibrant and visually arresting centerpiece from his acclaimed new album 1978: Revenge of The Dragon, out now via his own Rainbow Blonde Records.A mesmerizing, disco-laced strut through Tokyo's late-night streets, "Tokyo Daydream" comes to life in a video that captures the city's kinetic after-hours energy. Filmed on location in Tokyo, the video travels across the neighborhoods of Roppongi, Shibakoen, and Musashino with striking backdrops including Tokyo Tower and the iconic Electrik Jinja—a haven for cutting-edge electronic and jazz fusion.Directed by Japanese filmmaker Takuya Setomitsu (KOHH, KEIJU, Shota Shimizu), the video weaves together sleek choreography, avant-garde fashion, and cameos from some of Japan's most vital underground figures. James appears alongside longtime collaborator and featured vocalist Taali, while synth luminary BIGYUKI and DJ Shacho of SOIL & "PIMP" SESSIONS add further dimension to the visual narrative. Dancers Miku and Little Moon bring an otherworldly sense of motion to the atmosphere, framed in fashion by Issey Miyake - designer of the iconic black turtlenecks worn by Steve Jobs."Tokyo Daydream" opens James' 13th studio album 1978: Revenge of The Dragon, a bold sonic odyssey inspired by the volatile brilliance of the late 1970s. Set against the backdrop of his birth year (1978), the album captures the electric tension of a transformative cultural moment. James draws from the chaotic swirl of influences that defined the late '70s: the experimental edge of New York's loft and jazz scenes, the pop brilliance of Elton John and Billy Joel, the revolutionary pulse of Bob Marley and the Isley Brothers, the cosmic funk of Parliament-Funkadelic, and the unstoppable rise of punk and disco. Beneath it all was a sense of convergence—genres colliding, boundaries dissolving. It was a cultural crescendo, visually soundtracked by kung fu and Blaxploitation double features. James channels that restless spirit into a bold, cinematic sound that feels both timeless and radical.Written and produced by James with contributions from Grammy-nominated songwriters Talia Billig and Kaveh Rastegar, 1978: Revenge of The Dragon channels the rebellious energy of the late '70s. The 8-track collection features four originals and bold reinterpretations of classics by Michael Jackson, The Rolling Stones, Herbie Hancock, and the Bee Gees—each reimagined through James' distinctive blend of tradition and innovation. An all-star lineup, including Takuya Kuroda, Ben Wendel, Ebban Dorsey, BIGYUKI, David Ginyard, Kyle Miles, and Jharis Yokley, brings the record's vibrant sound to life.Coinciding with the album is James' debut short film, Revenge of the Dragon—a 17-minute martial arts fantasy inspired by classic Shaw Brothers cinema. Directed by James and Joseph Digiovanna, the film stars James as Twin Tiger, a warrior on a surreal spiritual quest to defeat the Black Dragon Clan. Shot after James' own health scare and during his intensive Shaolin Kung Fu and Qi Gong training in Temple City, CA, the film reflects both genre homage and personal transformation, blending martial arts mythology with cosmic introspection. James is amongst a global tour supporting the project, which includes headline shows at Blue Note Jazz Club in Los Angeles, and São Paulo; Ronnie Scott's in London; and major festival appearances at Jazz Aspen Snowmass, San Jose Jazz Summer Fest, Love Supreme Festival (UK), and Joy of Jazz (South Africa). He will also make a special appearance supporting Lionel Richie at Jazzopen Stuttgart in Germany.1978: Revenge of The Dragon is available in limited quantities on vinyl and cassette, with exclusive merch available now at rainbowblonderecords.com.For tickets and tour updates, visit josejamesmusic.com.1978: Revenge of The Dragon Track Listing1. Tokyo Daydream (feat. Taali)2. Rock With You (feat. Takuya Kuroda)3. Rise Of The Tiger4. They Sleep, We Grind (for Badu)5. I Thought It Was You (feat. Ebban Dorsey)6. Miss You7. Inside And Out (feat. Ben Wendel)8. Last Call At The Mudd ClubJosé James 2025 Tour Dates:June 5 - Truro, MA @ Payomet Performing Arts CenterJune 8 - Columbia, MD @ Capital Jazz FestivalJune 14 - Santa Teresa, Brazil @ Bossa & Jazz FestivalJune 16 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Blue NoteJune 20 - Rio Das Ostras, Brazil @ Jazz & Blues FestivalJune 21 - Rio Das Ostras, Brazil @ Jazz & Blues FestivalJune 27 - Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen SnowmassJuly 6 - Glynde, United Kingdom @ Love Supreme FestivalJuly 8 - London, UK @ Ronnie Scott's (2 shows)July 9 - Rome, Italy @ Casa del JazzJuly 10 - Gent, Belgium @ Gent JazzJuly 11 - Paris, France @ New MorningJuly 13 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Jazzopen Festival (opening for Lionel Richie)July 14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ ParadisoJuly 15 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Bremen TheaterJuly 17 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain @ Jazz FestivalJuly 19 - Amarante, Portugal @ Mimo FestivalAugust 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Blue Note (2 shows)August 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Blue Note (2 shows)August 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Blue Note (2 shows)August 8 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Jazz Summer Fest September 26 - Sandton, South Africa @ Joy of JazzJosé James is both conductor and conduit. Across 17 years as a singer, songwriter, bandleader, and producer — not to mention co-head of the fearless Rainbow Blonde Records since 2018 — he's dived deep, over and over again, into genres, eras, scenes, and songbooks, exploring with the verve of a reverent musicologist, and then churning it all up with the confidence of a master practitioner. Blessed with a silken baritone that sounds classic against any backdrop, James first turned heads on his 2008 debut The Dreamer by subtly swirling contemporary jazz with hip-hop instrumentation. As it turned out, mixing those two fluid, frenetic, and frequently time-travelling strains set off a deeply soulful discography that knows no bounds. There was his stunning Blue Note breakthrough No Beginning No End (2013), recorded with fellow genre upsetters like Pino Palladino and Robert Glasper. There was an album of standards, For All We Know (2010); the rock-addled While You Were Sleeping (2014); and that time he ditched the bands and became a modern R&B star for Love in a Time of Madness (2017). He's also taken a Method approach to covers projects — even matching his wardrobe to his subjects' worlds — like 2015's Yesterday I Had the Blues (Billie Holiday), 2018's Lean On Me (Bill Withers), and 2023's On & On (Erykah Badu). He's released dynamic live LPs, a Christmas set, and a four-album series inspired by hooky, funky, disco-dipped songcraft of the '70s, culminating in his latest, 1978: Revenge of the Dragon (2025). That last one is as immediate, unpredictable, and vibrant as anything James has made, affirming the mantra in the lead single's title: "They Sleep, We Grind."



