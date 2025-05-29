IG Arena Hosts First Public Event Headlined By Hans Zimmer





IG New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multiple GRAMMY-nominated and Academy Award winning film score composer, conductor and music producer Hans Zimmer headlined the first-ever public event at Japan's new state-of-the-art IG Arena in Aichi Prefecture Nagoya. Zimmer's first-ever performance in Japan took place on May 24 in the 17,000-seat multi-purpose arena which is part of several new projects in Asia being developed by AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company.AEG is known for such iconic venues and destinations as Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE (Los Angeles), T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas), The O2 (London), Uber Arena and Platz (Berlin), Mercedes-Benz Arena (Shanghai) and most recently, UOB LIVE (Bangkok). The company presently has other significant projects underway in Osaka, Japan and Bangkok, Thailand.IG Arena, with its hybrid oval-shaped arena, is considered one of Japan's largest and most modern sports and entertainment facilities. The venue is slated to open on July 13 hosting the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament, also known as the Nagoya Basho.IG Arena is a hybrid oval-shaped arena built in Aichi Prefecture. It is one of the largest venues in Japan, with a maximum capacity of 17,000 people, and a 30-meter ceiling height. IG Arena will be the home of the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins of the B.League.



