Tash Sultana Returns To Form With Raw, Powerful Newly Released EP 'Return To The Roots'

SUNDAY JUNE 29 | BRITT MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL - BRITT PAVILION, JACKSONVILLE , OR New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-instrumentalist, producer, and global sensation TASH SULTANA has just unveiled their most personal work to date with the new EP, RETURN TO THE ROOTS—a six-track collection that strips away the noise and dives straight into the heart of raw, unfiltered artistry.RETURN TO THE ROOTS marks a bold recalibration: a reconnection with the spirit of spontaneity and freedom that first ignited TASH's meteoric rise nearly a decade ago. Equal parts nostalgic and evolved, the EP captures the push and pull of growing up in the spotlight, all while clinging to the moments that made the music feel magical in the first place."My goal for Return to the Roots EP," explains TASH, "was to capture a feeling that I used to have when I played music for no other reason than pure, honest, unfiltered art."Today, TASH SULTANA also releases the official live performance visuals for the focus track and fan-favourite " Kiss The Sky "—a song that began as a spontaneous jam and quickly took on a life of its own. Cryptic yet deeply personal, the track's raw energy first captured fans during a live set and has since evolved into a full-blown anthem. After resurfacing on TikTok earlier this year, teaser clips racked up over 3.5 million views, firmly cementing its place as a standout moment in TASH's growing catalogue.From the opening moments of " Milk & Honey ", the hypnotic looping and improvisational energy that defined TASH's early sound makes a triumphant return on the new EP. The track sets the tone for an EP born in real time—raw, instinctive, and alive in the moment —free from expectation, bursting with feeling. Since its release, the single has gained serious traction, earning rotation on triple j, topping the AMRAP Metro Charts, drawing praise from Rolling Stone, and landing on major DSP playlists including Spotify's The Local List and Apple Music's Heaps Indie.Midway through, the EP dives deep with "Hazard To Myself," an unflinching meditation on mental health, medication, and the often-chaotic relationship between emotional extremes and creative brilliance. It's a vulnerable and honest snapshot of an artist learning to embrace every side of themselves.That emotional honesty swells in "Hold On," a searing anthem of resilience in the face of battles—including their wife's recent cancer diagnosis. Fierce, defiant, and deeply moving, it turns exhaustion into power and pain into purpose.On "Unleash The Rage," TASH breaks all expectations, delivering a rally cry for individuality and freedom. With roaring energy and primal clarity, it's a celebration of existing outside the lines—and a rejection of the boxes the industry so often tries to impose.The EP closes with "Ain't It Kinda Funny", a reimagined version of one of TASH's earliest tracks. Now revisited as a duet with Dallas Green (City and Colour), the collaboration offers a soulful bridge between past and present—two artists honoring their roots while embracing the growth that time brings.RETURN TO THE ROOTS is more than a body of work—it's a statement. A reminder that art doesn't have to be polished to be powerful. That vulnerability is strength. And that sometimes, the truest path forward is the one that circles back.TASH reflects, "This is the best record I've made. Not because it's perfect—but because it's real."Rooted in authenticity and fuelled by instinct, this is TASH SULTANA, uninterrupted.Hot off a lightning-fast sell-out at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, TASH SULTANA is set to embark on a massive 2025 U.S. tour—bringing their genre-defying sound and electrifying live energy to stages across the country. This is more than a tour—it's a full-throttle return to the raw, immersive performances that have captivated audiences worldwide. Tickets are available now via tashsultana.comRETURN TO THE ROOTS EP TRACKLISTING:MILK & HONEYKISS THE SKYHAZARD TO MYSELFHOLD ONUNLEASH THE RAGEAIN'T IT KINDA FUNNY FT. CITY AND COLOURTASH SULTANA 'RETURN TO THE ROOTS' U.S.TOUR:TUEDAY JUNE 10 | THE RANDY SHELL AT JACOBS PARK, SAN DIEGO, CAWEDNESDAY JUNE 11 | HARD ROCK LIVE - SACRAMENTO, WHEATLAND, CAFRIDAY JUNE 13 | THE MASONIC, SAN FRANCISCO, CASATURDAY JUNE 14 |THE NOVO, LOS ANGELES, CASUNDAY JUNE 15 | THE VAN BUREN, PHOENIX, AZTUESDAY JUNE 17 | THE PAVILION AT TOYOTA MUSIC FACTOR, IRVING, TXWEDNESDAY JUNE 18 | BAYOU MUSIC CENTRE, HOUSTON, TXFRIDAY JUNE 20 | RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE, MORRISON, CO SOLD OUTSATURDAY JUNE 21 | DILLON AMPHITHEATER, DILLON, COSUNDAY JUNE 22 |RED BUTTE GARDEN OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES,SALT LAKE CITY, UT SOLD OUTTUESDAY JUNE 24 | KNITTING FACTORY CONCERT HOUSE, BOISE, IDWEDNESDAY JUNE 25 | KNITTING FACTORY CONCERT HOUSE, SPOKANE, WAFRIDAY JUNE 27 | EDGEFIELD CONCERTS ON THE LAWN, TROUTDALE, ORSATURDAY JUNE 28 | CHATEAU STE. MICHELLE, WOODINVILLE, WASUNDAY JUNE 29 | BRITT MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL - BRITT PAVILION, JACKSONVILLE , OR



