Lorde Releases New Single "Man Of The Year" + Announces Tracklist For 'Virgin'

$ Oklou. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off the back of a completely sold-out North American tour and record-breaking demand across the UK and Europe, Lorde today releases her next single, "Man of the Year".The track, co-produced by Lorde and Jim-E Stack, follows the breakout success of What Was That, which debuted at #1 on US Spotify and climbed to #5 globally - marking her highest streaming debut since Royals.Man of the Year offers another electrifying look into Virgin - Lorde's highly anticipated fourth studio album, out June 27. The new record promises a bold sonic evolution, balancing maximalist production with the artist's signature lyrical intimacy. Watch the music video here:This latest release continues to build momentum ahead of her Ultrasound World Tour, which has already sold out multiple nights at iconic venues including Madison Square Garden, London's O2 Arena, AFAS Live in Amsterdam, and The Anthem in Washington, DC. Demand has been so overwhelming that additional dates were added within hours of the artist presale - many of which also sold out instantly.With the upcoming release of Man of the Year, and just weeks until Virgin lands, Lorde's return is nothing short of a cultural moment.Tracklist for 'Virgin':1. Hammer2. What Was That3. Shapeshifter4. Man Of The Year5. Favourite Daughter6. Current Affairs7. Clearblue8. GRWM9. Broken Glass10. If She Could See Me Now11. DavidLORDE ULTRASOUND 2025 TOUR DATES:SOLD OUT Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Austin, TX - Moody Center !*SOLD OUT Friday, September 19, 2025 - Chicago, IL - United Center !*SOLD OUT Saturday, September 20, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle !*SOLD OUT Sunday, September 21, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle !*SOLD OUT Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center !*SOLD OUT Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena !*SOLD OUT Friday, September 26, 2025 - Boston, MA - TD Garden =!SOLD OUT Saturday, September 27, 2025 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre =!SOLD OUT Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center =!SOLD OUT Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden !*SOLD OUT Friday, October 3, 2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center !*SOLD OUT Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Washington, DC - The Anthem !*SOLD OUT Sunday, October 5, 2025 - Washington, DC - The Anthem !*SOLD OUT Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena !^SOLD OUT Thursday, October 9, 2025 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena !^SOLD OUT Friday, October 10, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena !^SOLD OUT Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory !^SOLD OUT Sunday, October 12, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory !^SOLD OUT Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre =!SOLD OUT Friday, October 17, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena =!SOLD OUT Saturday, October 18, 2025 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum =!^SOLD OUT Sunday, October 19, 2025 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre !^SOLD OUT Tuesday, October 21, 2025 - Portland, OR - Moda Center !^SOLD OUT Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena !^SOLD OUT Sunday, November 9, 2025 - Luxembourg - Rockhal $SOLD OUT Monday, November 10, 2025 - Paris, France - Zénith de Paris - La Villette %SOLD OUT Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena =%SOLD OUT Sunday, November 16, 2025 - London, UK - O2 Arena &%SOLD OUT Monday, November 17, 2025 - London, UK - O2 Arena &%SOLD OUT Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro &%Thursday, November 20, 2025 - Birmingham, UK - Utilitia Arena &%SOLD OUT Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Dublin, IE - RDS Simmonscourt &%SOLD OUT Monday, November 24, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live &SOLD OUT Tuesday, November 25, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live &SOLD OUT Thursday, November 27, 2025 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National SOLD OUT Saturday, November 29, 2025 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena SOLD OUT Sunday, November 30, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622 !SOLD OUT Monday, December 1, 2025 - Munich, Germany - Zenith !SOLD OUT Wednesday, December 3, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium !lSOLD OUT Friday, December 5, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle !Saturday, December 6, 2025 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas SOLD OUT Monday, December 8, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - K.B. Hallen !SOLD OUT Tuesday, December 9, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet != Blood Orange! Japanese House& Nilüfer Yana*Chanel Beads^Empress Of% Jim-E Stack$ Oklou.