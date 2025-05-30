Original Broadway Cast Of "Hamilton" To Reunite For Anniversary Performance At "The 78th Annual Tony Awards"





*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CBS and Tony Award Productions announced today that in an unprecedented moment for Broadway and fans worldwide, members of the original cast of " Hamilton " will reunite at THE 78TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, broadcasting LIVE to both coasts on Sunday, June 8 from 8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.* This year's show, hosted by Tony, Emmy, GRAMMY Award winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City.Participating in this landmark performance to celebrate the show's 10th anniversary are Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Ariana DeBose, Alysha Deslorieux, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Sydney James Harcourt, Neil Haskell, Sasha Hutchings, Christopher Jackson, Thayne Jasperson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Phillipa Soo, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, Ephraim Sykes and Voltaire Wade-Greene.This special reunion celebrates the extraordinary legacy of "Hamilton," marking 10 years since it first took Broadway by storm and redefined the cultural landscape. At the 70TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, " Hamilton " made history with a record-breaking 16 nominations and 11 wins, including Best Musical. The show went on to receive the GRAMMY(R) Award, Olivier Award and Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. Most recently, its original Broadway cast recording became the first in history to be certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).Just prior to the broadcast, Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry will host THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a live pre-show with exclusive content that is available to viewers for free on Pluto TV - the leading free streaming television service - beginning Sunday, June 8 at 6:40-8:00 PM, ET / 3:40-5:00 PM, PT. Viewers can access THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the "Live Music" channel, found within the Entertainment category on the service - free and easy.The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers and showrunners for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At The Broadway League, Kristin Caskey is chair and Jason Laks is president. At the American Theatre Wing, Emilio Sosa is chair and Heather A. Hitchens is president and CEO.*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.



