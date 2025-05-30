Adam Wright Unveils Side Two Of Epic Four-Part Solo Project; Full Collection 'Nature Of Necessity,' Out September 25, 2025





Side Two finds Wright delving into rich character portraits and philosophical musings, anchored by the evocative new track "Warm Wind" - a lingo-cryptic swirl through a hot night at the table for a trick shot dice thrower. "There is something alluring about this professional enterprise built on the collision of skill and chance" says Wright. "I'm not much of a gambler, but I found myself reading some remarkable interviews and stories of high stakes players and some of their biggest nights. It was a fun song to write."



"Warm Wind" joins "Mark of The Jester" and "Dreamer and The Realist" on Side Two, along with recently released tracks "Motorblood" and "Whisper Gold," the latter accompanied by a new music video premiering today - complete with lyrical imagery, heavy acoustic riffs and even zombies.

Listen to Side Two of Nature of Necessity here: https://music.empi.re/natureofnecessitysidetwo

Watch the music video for "Whisper Gold" here:



Nature of Necessity finds Wright stepping out of the writer's room and into the spotlight. "Unpredictable, transporting, and fiercely smart" (WMOT), the epic 18-track collection is produced by Frank Liddell (Miranda Lambert, Lee Ann Womack) and recorded at East Iris in Nashville, TN with renowned musicians



A songwriter's songwriter, Adam Wright has penned songs for Garth Brooks,



Nature of Necessity Tracklist:

1.Yellow Bird

2.Eternally East

3.Crawlspace

4.Music of Life

5.Whisper Gold

6.Motorblood

7. Mark of The Jester

8.Warm Wind

9.Dreamer and The Realist

10.All The Texas

11.Crack Down The Middle

12.Daughters of Memory

13.Leonardo

14.Heaven When I Die

15.Apprentice To The Draper

16.Friends Who Didn't Live Long Enough

17.You Were Right and I Was Wrong

18. Weeds



Adam Wright's songs are deeply rooted in the lives of people. A true singer-songwriter, Wright breathes life into his characters so vividly that you'd need a series of novels to fully tell their stories. A self-proclaimed bookworm with a fondness for classic literature, Wright quips, "I probably should've just written short stories instead of playing music. It would've been easier on my fingers."



From heart-wrenching ballads like "So You Don't Have to Love Me Anymore" (recorded by Alan Jackson, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Song) to raw, defiant tracks like "All The Trouble" (recorded by



