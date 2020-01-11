Lil Baby Shares New Song "Sum 2 Prove"





In 2019 Baby had three #1 songs at urban radio and has earned over 10+ billion global streams to date, firmly establishing him as one of the most dominant forces in rap. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Baby has shared his latest song "Sum 2 Prove", out today on Quality Control Music / Wolfpack Global / Motown Records / Capitol Records. Earlier this week Baby performed his current hit song "Woah" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon which has earned over 250 million global streams since its release, earning over 25 million streams per week.The song has also been used in over 250K Triller videos and over 100K TikTok videos with fans showing off their dance moves to "Woah". Baby's largest hit to date " Drip Too Hard " with Gunna is nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance, marking Baby's first Grammy nomination.In 2019 Baby had three #1 songs at urban radio and has earned over 10+ billion global streams to date, firmly establishing him as one of the most dominant forces in rap.



