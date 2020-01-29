Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Jill Scott, Alicia Keys, John Legend For NN North Sea Jazz Festival





Grand opening night John Legend: from € 60 (excl. service fees). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This summer, the NN North Sea Jazz Festival will celebrate its 45th edition when it returns to the Ahoy Centre in Rotterdam from 10th-12th July with arguably its most high profile line-up to date. The first wave of artists announced includes a vast array of some of the most successful and revered singers of all time including Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Jill Scott, George Benson, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Michael Kiwanuka and Gregory Porter.The festival will once again present a selection of icons from the realms of jazz and blues, including world-renowned pianist Herbie Hancock, Israeli bassist Avishai Cohen and his project Big Vicious, and Shabaka Hutchings's collaborative ensemble with South Africa's finest musicians Shabaka & The Ancestors, as well as GRAMMY-winning blues-rock maestro Joe Bonamassa who will be accompanied by The Metropole Orkest.More acts will be announced in due course. The current line-up can be found here: https://www.northseajazz.com/en/program/Less than an hour's plane-ride away or a direct train from London St Pancras, the North Sea Jazz Festival is easily accessible from the UK and has built an unrivalled reputation since its inception in 1976 as one of the most unique and eclectic events in the musical calendar. Having played host to the likes of jazz greats Miles Davis and Ray Charles through to D'Angelo, Erykah Badu, Jamiroquai and Earth, Wind and Fire, the North Sea Jazz Festival is a legendary event unlike any other and will this year present more than 1000 musicians in over 150 performances across its 3 days.With early bird tickets already sold out, day tickets go on sale Friday 1st February, and will be available to buy here: https://www.northseajazz.com/en/tickets/NN North Sea Jazz Festival 2020 - Rotterdam Ahoy Thursday 9 July:Grand opening Night with John LegendFriday 10 July: Archie Shepp - Tribute to John Coltrane, Branford Marsalis, Brittany Howard, Burna Boy, George Benson, Jazzmeia Horn, Jill Scott, Joe Bonamassa & Metropole Orkest, Jordan Rakei, Kurt Elling & Danilo Pérez, Kokoroko, Lionel Richie, Louis Cole Big Band, Mark Guiliana BEAT MUSIC, Mark Lettieri Group, Nérija, This Edition ft. Jeff Ballard, Jasper Høiby, Pablo Held, Verneri Pohjola, Julian Argüelles and many moreSaturday 11 July: Archie Shepp - Tribute to John Coltrane, Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram, Diana Ross, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Gales, Gustavo Santaolalla, Greg Ward's Rogue Parade, Hiromi, Ibrahim Maalouf, James Carter Organ Trio, Little Simz, Marc Cohn & The Blind Boys of Alabama, Michael Kiwanuka, Mood Swing Quartet ft. Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade, Nubya Garcia, Nona, Typhoon, Yola and many moreSunday 12 July: Alicia Keys, Ari Lennox, Avishai Cohen Big Vicious, Baby Rose, Black Pumas, Gregory Porter, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola's Band "Viento y Tiempo", Herbie Hancock, Joey Alexander Trio, John McLaughlin & The 4th Dimension, Kenny Barron & Dave Holland Trio ft. Johnathan Blake, Mudita, New Cool Collective, SFJAZZ Collective, Shabaka And The Ancestors, Stacey Kent, TaxiWars and many moreDay tickets: € 99,00 (excl. service fees), with CJP discount: € 79 (excl. service fees)3 day tickets: € 250 (excl. service fees) sold outGroup ticket (up to 10 persons): € 820 (excl. service fees) Junior ticket (up to 15 yrs): € 25 (incl. service fees)Grand opening night John Legend: from € 60 (excl. service fees).



