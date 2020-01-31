The Revivalists Releases 'Made In Muscle Shoals' EP





! with Preservation Hall Jazz Band New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chart-topping rock band The Revivalists have surprised fans with the release of their Made In Muscle Shoals live studio EP and accompanying documentary, which was recorded and filmed at the legendary FAME Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama and directed by Jay Sansone of Human Being Media. Capturing the essence of The Revivalists at this exciting time in their 10-year journey, the documentary gives the deepest insight yet into what makes the band tick against the backdrop of Muscle Shoals, a location steeped in the many classic styles of American music that informs the New Orleans - based band's signature sound. The Revivalists bring us into the studio with them as they record the Made In Muscle Shoals EP, which features brilliant re-imaginings of the band's hit "Oh No," "You & I," "Change," and " All My Friends " from their latest studio album, Take Good Care (Loma Vista Recordings), as well as a soulful rendition of The Bee Gees' "To Love Somebody" and a gorgeous stripped down piano-and-vocal take of their platinum-selling hit "Wish I Knew You." The EP also includes a never-before-released, brand new song "Bitter End" about being stuck in a one-sided love."We went to Muscle Shoals to capture that special kind of real and raw that only a place like that can provide. There's a certain kind of magic that occurs when you're amongst the spirit in that room. All the history, all the hurt, all the passion and perseverance that went into making what is now one of the most iconic studios in America was ever-present and always felt," shares front man David Shaw.The Revivalists' Into The Stars headlining tour kicks off February 28th and will include a stop at Radio City Music Hall in NYC on March 21st, a hometown show at The Fillmore on May 2nd following their appearance at Jazz Fest in New Orleans, and a return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 12th for the third consecutive year after selling out their headline shows at the famed venue in 2018 and 2019. $1 of every ticket sold will be donated to a variety of organizations through the band's newly established umbrella fund, Rev Causes, which supports the essential work of organizations dedicated to reviving and investing in our communities, health, and environment. The initial organizations that Rev Causes will donate to are: Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Everytown For Gun Safety Support Fund, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Songs for Kids Foundation, Upturn Arts. Tank and the Bangas will support The Revivalists on the first leg of the tour from February 28th through March 21st. PJ Morton will support from April 10th through April 22nd. Stephen Marley, Lake Street Dive, Strand of Oaks, Neal Francis, and Preservation Hall Jazz Band will also support on select dates. For all ticketing details please visit www.therevivalists.com.The band also recently made available a limited-edition Australian Wildfire Rescue T-Shirt with 100% of proceeds benefiting WIRES, the largest wildlife rescue and rehabilitation charity in Australia, donated via Rev Causes.Renowned for their live firepower and soulful alt-rock anthems, The Revivalists' eight-piece ensemble includes pedal steel guitar, a unique two-drummer set-up, horns, and more all led by the incredible, instantly recognizable voice of front man David Shaw. The band is heading into 2020 full force following a big 2019 which saw them playing to their biggest venues and festival crowds yet, adding to their more than 410 million global streams, opening for The Rolling Stones, joining Willie Nelson on stage, making a big statement in support of the anti-gun violence movement during their debut at Lollapalooza, and turning their recent hit songs like the #1 Triple A and Top 5 Alternative hit "All My Friends," the #1 Triple A and Top 15 Alternative hit " Change " - which became the band's third Mediabase #1 in a row at the Triple A format - and " Oh No " into instant fan favorites. They also recently appeared on the legendary Austin City Limits as well as NCIS: New Orleans.MADE IN MUSCLE SHOALS TRACK LISTING1. Oh No2. You & I2. To Love Somebody3. Bitter End4. Change5. All My Friends6. Wish I Knew YouTHE REVIVALISTS TOUR DATES:February 28 Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino#February 29 Washington, DC @ The Anthem#March 3 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre#March 4 Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University#March 6 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore#March 7 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall#March 10 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant#March 11 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee#March 13 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore#March 14 Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom#March 16 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn BowlMarch 18 Norfolk, VA @ The NorVaMarch 20 Bensalem, PA @ XCite Center at Parx Casino#March 21 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall#April 10 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte*April 11 Asheville, NC @ U.S. Cellular Center*April 14 Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater*April 15 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz*April 17 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live*April 18 Key West, FL @ Key West Amphitheater*^April 21 Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall*April 22 Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford*April 24 Atlanta, GA @ SweetWater 420 FestApril 25 New Orleans, LA @ Jazz & Heritage FestivalMay 2 New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore &May 9 Spicewood, TX @ Spicewood Vineyards $#@May 22 Houston, TX @ House of Blues HoustonMay 23 Tulsa, OK @ Osage Casino - Skyline Event CenterMay 27 Chattanooga, TN @ Riverbend FestivalMay 28 St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine AmphitheatreMay 30 North Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car StadiumJune 12 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre !&# with Tank and the Bangas* with PJ Morton^ with Stephen Marley$ with Lake Street Dive@ with Strand of Oaks& with Neal Francis! with Preservation Hall Jazz Band



