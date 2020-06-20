Darkwave Artist Dissonance Announces New Maxi Single "Precipice"



In the summer of 2020, Cat Hall / DISSONANCE is releasing three new maxi-singles for DISSONANCE: Precipice, Trials, and Ephemeral. These include remixes by JOE HAZE, SINTHETIK MESSIAH, DIVERJE and more. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Darkwave artist Cat Hall (aka DISSONANCE) proudly reveals the new single & visualizer clip for "Precipice." Says Cat Hall regarding the struggle that inspired the song:"When I was diagnosed with cervical cancer and told I could not have children, I was devastated. I was angry. I wrestled with the emotional pain for years after the physical scars healed. "Precipice" is me addressing this loss and the cause of it.""Precipice" will be released digitally on June 29."Dissonance continues to evolve and mutate like a musical chameleon, incorporating so many styles into a virulent brew of electronic sophistication.Justin Burning's waves of ambient swells and pulsating bass create a lush backdrop for Cat Hall's multi-faceted vocal range. Dynamic harmonies continue to elevate the sound of Dissonance into celestial realms of emotional and lyrical honesty and poignancy.The remixes from the likes of Joe Haze, Diverje, Junior Kain, and Machines with Human Skin do well to further explore and release the full breadth of Hall's lyrics - full of trance-like passages, industrialized rhythms, and scathing noises to send the listener into spasms of electronic delight." - Ilker Yücel- ReGen MagazineDISSONANCE began in the early 90's as part of the Texas synthpop scene, playing live at Dallas venues such as the Lizard Lounge, Curtain Club, Galaxy Club, Trees, and Arcadia. Cat's vocals have been described by several as a "siren song," "compelling," and "angelic," layering several harmonies and textures in a unique manner. DISSONANCE caught the ear of Paul Robb (INFORMATION SOCIETY) who was forming his label Hakatak International, and was signed in 1996. Her first self-titled release, Dissonance, produced by Robb, came out in 1997.The style was edgy electronica/darkwave with Cat's distinctively layered vocals. 1998 saw Cat working with Paul Robb on a more aggressive solo project Cat Hall - Come To Mama, also available on Hakatak. The second release from DISSONANCE came in 2000 with Reincarnate- on Nilaihah Records.After this, the band focused on individual pursuits until 2015 when Cat revived DISSONANCE and began work on new material. Void, a much darker, more atmospheric album, was released on Hakatak in 2017.More recent releases include: Sycamores, a darkwave/atmospheric maxi single, with mixes by Paul Robb, Federico Balducci, and Jack Alberson. This was released on the Hakatak label in 2018.Ascent, an energetic darkwave record produced and co-written by Jim Marcus (DIE WARZAU, GoFIGHT) and featuring Kurt Larson (INFORMATION SOCIETY) was released on Hakatak in 2019. Remix maxi-singles of "Poison Kiss" and "Starstuff" followed the Ascent release on Hakatak in 2019, featuring mixes by Erie Loch, Ian Staer, Brian Graupner, Danny Saber, and Jim Marcus.Thus far in 2020, Cat collaborated with Bug Gigabyte of SINTHETIK MESSIAH on his Split Damage release, providing lyrics and vocals for "Languish."In the summer of 2020, Cat Hall / DISSONANCE is releasing three new maxi-singles for DISSONANCE: Precipice, Trials, and Ephemeral. These include remixes by JOE HAZE, SINTHETIK MESSIAH, DIVERJE and more.



