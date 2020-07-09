Rap Icon Lil Wayne Releases "Free Weezy" Album On All Streaming Platforms In Celebration Of Project's 5th Anniversary





Wayne is also treating fans to the highly anticipated visual for "

Tonight at 7pm EST, fans can also tune into the 10th episode Wayne's hit new show -



Earlier this year, Wayne released the deluxe version of his chart-topping album Funeral (listen HERE), which includes 8 new tracks featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Tory Lanez, Doja Cat,



The full tracklisting for FWA can be found below:

1. Glory

2. My

3. London Roads

4. I'm That N***a ft. HoodyBaby

5. Psycho

6. Murda ft. Capo, Cory Gunz &

7. Post Bail Ballin

8. Pull Up ft. Euro

9. Living Right ft. Wiz Khalifa

10. White Girl ft. Jeezy

11. Pick Up Your Heart

12. Street Chains

13. We Livin' Like That (BONUS)







With a discography highlighted by two consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with 2008's triple-platinum three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning opus Tha Carter III and its double-platinum 2011 successor Tha Carter IV, he completed the series with Tha Carter V in 2018. Not only did it clinch #1 on the Billboard Top 200, but it also achieved "the second-largest streaming week for an album in history." Every song on the tracklisting charted on the Billboard Hot 100 as he became "the first artist to debut two songs in the top 5." It all bulldozed the way for his thirteenth full-length, Funeral, a year later. Simultaneously , Wayne owns and operates New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning music icon Lil Wayne celebrates the 5th anniversary of the Free Weezy Album (FWA) by releasing the project on all digital streaming platforms. Released via Young Money Records/ Republic Records/ Universal Music, the album features the bonus track, "We Livin' Like That." Wayne's 11th studio effort was previously only on TIDAL.Wayne is also treating fans to the highly anticipated visual for " Glory " - a hard-hitting single off of FWA. Directed by Eif Rivera, the explosive music video features Wayne showcasing his lyrical prowess on a mountaintop.Tonight at 7pm EST, fans can also tune into the 10th episode Wayne's hit new show - Young Money Radio - on Apple Music. To date, the show has featured an all-star lineup of guests, including Dr. Dre, Drake, Eminem, Nicki Minaj, Mike Tyson, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, Shaq, Stephen Jackson, Kevin Durant, Mannie Fresh, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, Deion Sanders, Babyface, Jessie Reyez, Lil Baby and more.Earlier this year, Wayne released the deluxe version of his chart-topping album Funeral (listen HERE), which includes 8 new tracks featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Tory Lanez, Doja Cat, Jessie Reyez, Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine. Funeral marks Wayne's 5th No. 1 album on the U.S. Billboard 200 Chart, joining Tha Carter V (2018), Tha Carter IV (2011), I Am Not a Human Being (2010) and Tha Carter III (2008).The full tracklisting for FWA can be found below:1. Glory2. My Heart Races On ft. Jake Troth3. London Roads4. I'm That N***a ft. HoodyBaby5. Psycho6. Murda ft. Capo, Cory Gunz & Junior Reid7. Post Bail Ballin8. Pull Up ft. Euro9. Living Right ft. Wiz Khalifa10. White Girl ft. Jeezy11. Pick Up Your Heart12. Street Chains13. We Livin' Like That (BONUS) Lil Wayne rewrote the entire game in his image. The five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum rap icon, Young Money Entertainment founder, acclaimed author, skater, philanthropist, and history-making superstar left an indelible tattoo on the culture. By 2020, he cemented his legacy forever as "one of the best-selling artists of all time," tallying sales in excess of 100 million records worldwide with 15 million albums and 37 million digital tracks sold in the United States alone. Not to mention, he garnered 11 BET Awards, four BillboardMusic Awards, two MTV VMAs, and eight NCAAP Image Awards. Among many milestones, he emerged as "the first male artist to surpass Elvis Presley with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100," logging a staggering 109 entries.With a discography highlighted by two consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with 2008's triple-platinum three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning opus Tha Carter III and its double-platinum 2011 successor Tha Carter IV, he completed the series with Tha Carter V in 2018. Not only did it clinch #1 on the Billboard Top 200, but it also achieved "the second-largest streaming week for an album in history." Every song on the tracklisting charted on the Billboard Hot 100 as he became "the first artist to debut two songs in the top 5." It all bulldozed the way for his thirteenth full-length, Funeral, a year later. Simultaneously , Wayne owns and operates Young Money Entertainment as C.E.O. The company ignited the careers of two of the most successful artists ever—Drake and Nicki Minaj. The committed philanthropist founded The One Family Foundation too.



