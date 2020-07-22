Deluxe Version Of Pop Smoke's Posthumous Debut Album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Out Now





Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon (Deluxe) - Tracklist:

Bad Bitch from Tokyo (Intro)

Aim For The Moon feat. Quavo

For The Night feat.

44 BullDog

Gangstas

Yea Yea

Creature feat. Swae Lee

Snitching feat.

Make It Rain feat. Rowdy Rebel

The Woo feat.

West Coast Shit feat. Tyga & Quavo

Enjoy Yourself feat.

Mood Swings feat. Lil Tjay

Something Special

What You Know Bout Love

Diana feat. King Combs

Got It On Me Tunnel Vision (Outro)

Dior

Hotel Lobby

Showin Off Pt.1 feat. Fivio Foreign

Showin Off Pt.2 feat. Fivio Foreign

Iced Out Audemars feat. Dafi Woo

Woo Year feat. Dread Woo

Tsunami feat. Davido

Backseat feat. PnB Rock

Imperfections (Interlude)

She Feelin Nice feat. Jamie Foxx

Paranoia feat.

Hello feat. A

Be Clearr

Yea Yea Remix feat.

Diana Remix feat. King Combs & Calboy

Enjoy Yourself Remix feat. Burna Boy



Christened "Brooklyn Rap's Homecoming King" by The New York Times and averaging nearly ten million monthly listeners on Spotify, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The deluxe version of Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, is out via Victor Victor Worldwide (VVW)/Republic Records/Universal Music, to celebrate what would have been the late artist's 21st birthday. The deluxe album includes 14 new songs with features from Jamie Foxx, Young Thug, Gunna, Burna Boy, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Davido, Fivio Foreign and more. In conjunction with the deluxe version of the album, Pop Smoke's estate has released the video for Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon standout " The Woo " featuring 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch.The deluxe version arrives after the album topped the Billboard 200 Chart and after " For The Night " debuted inside the top ten of the Hot 100 chart, the first Pop Smoke song to do so. The album also topped the charts in Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland and became the highest charting debut rap album from an international artist in the UK following 50 Cent's Get Rich or Die Tryin' released in 2003.The deluxe version of Shoot For The Stars Aim For The moon also comes on the heels of Pop Smoke's Complex cover story where his collaborators came together to tell the story of how Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon came together.The album finds Pop's voice in concert with collaborators both old and new. Staying true to his intention to use his debut album to show the breadth of his artistry, fans will discover a Pop Smoke that they had yet to see -- one that is singing, stepping outside of the Brooklyn drill sound that he helped bring to a global level and more, while also reuniting with familiar names like 808Melo, CashMoneyAP and Yamaica. It's an album that only begins to scratch the surface of a talent who had so much more to show the world.The release follows breakout mixtapes Meet the Woo and Meet the Woo 2. Before his untimely passing, Pop Smoke was on his way to becoming a mainstream hip-hop giant. Rolling Stone acknowledged that "his transformation from a relatively unknown artist to next-up took place in the span of just a few month." His presence caused a renewed energy in the birthplace of hip-hop, with Complex noting that he brought "a sense of excitement to New York rap that had been absent for years." The Brooklyn upstart was finishing his debut album at the time of his passing and his circle of closest collaborators have completed the album in order to release it this summer as Pop Smoke had planned.Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon (Deluxe) - Tracklist:Bad Bitch from Tokyo (Intro)Aim For The Moon feat. QuavoFor The Night feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby44 BullDogGangstasYea YeaCreature feat. Swae LeeSnitching feat. Quavo & FutureMake It Rain feat. Rowdy RebelThe Woo feat. 50 Cent & Roddy RicchWest Coast Shit feat. Tyga & QuavoEnjoy Yourself feat. Karol Mood Swings feat. Lil TjaySomething SpecialWhat You Know Bout LoveDiana feat. King CombsGot It On Me Tunnel Vision (Outro)DiorHotel LobbyShowin Off Pt.1 feat. Fivio ForeignShowin Off Pt.2 feat. Fivio ForeignIced Out Audemars feat. Dafi WooWoo Year feat. Dread WooTsunami feat. DavidoBackseat feat. PnB RockImperfections (Interlude)She Feelin Nice feat. Jamie FoxxParanoia feat. Gunna & Young ThugHello feat. A Boogie wit da HoodieBe ClearrYea Yea Remix feat. Queen NaijaDiana Remix feat. King Combs & CalboyEnjoy Yourself Remix feat. Burna BoyChristened "Brooklyn Rap's Homecoming King" by The New York Times and averaging nearly ten million monthly listeners on Spotify, Pop Smoke carried Brooklyn as the Borough's next icon in the wings. His breakthrough 2019 mixtape Meet The Woo has 280 million streams globally and in a stellar review, Pitchfork claimed, "The Brooklyn rapper makes good on the promise of 'Welcome to the Party' with a debut full of the hardest, dirtiest tracks he can manage." He turned up at the top of 2020 with Meet The Woo 2 and debuted at #7 on the Billboard Top 200. Meanwhile, "Welcome to the Party" went gold, he entered the Billboard Hot 100 Chart four times and his breakout single "Dior" achieved platinum status and is currently Top Ten on Urban radio. To date, he has amassed more than three billion streams worldwide and counting.



