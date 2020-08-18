MK Reveals The Official Music Video For Summer Jam '2AM' Ft. Carla Monroe





The sun-soaked cut follows ten real life couples from all walks of life as they navigate the hazy East London backstreets to link up for a park day filled with dancing, love and happiness. An all too familiar lockdown park setting, the official music video for "2AM" is a true representation of the times we're in.



Along with the release of the video today, a two-track remix package of "2AM" by London-based producer

Listen to "2AM" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) MK's new single "2AM" with London-based vocalist Carla Monroe has been given a visual treatment courtesy of UK talent Sashinski, with the official music video out today, August 17.The sun-soaked cut follows ten real life couples from all walks of life as they navigate the hazy East London backstreets to link up for a park day filled with dancing, love and happiness. An all too familiar lockdown park setting, the official music video for "2AM" is a true representation of the times we're in.Along with the release of the video today, a two-track remix package of "2AM" by London-based producer Endor is out now. Known best for his bootleg of Skream/La Roux's " In For The Kill " plus other breakouts for R Plus & Dido, Mabel and Roger That, he creates two unique vibey late night takes for "2AM" with the Endor Remix and Endor Bootycall Remix.Listen to "2AM" Endor Remix & Bootycall Remix here: https://smarturl.it/MK2AM_Endor



