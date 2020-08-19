Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 19/08/2020

Delmark Records To Release Johnny Iguana's Chicago Spectacular August 21st

Delmark Records To Release Johnny Iguana's Chicago Spectacular August 21st
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Johnny has played with musical monsters— Junior Wells, Carey Bell, Koko Taylor, Hymie Shimansky. Okay, maybe not Hymie, but plenty of topnotch blues and rock musicians. The Claudettes are the culmination of it all, at this point, and he could stop here and have a legacy others would kill for." - No Depression.

Keyboardist Johnny Iguana began his career performing with blues legend Junior Wells. Since his days with Wells, he has toured or recorded with a who's who of Chicago blues greats: Otis Rush, Buddy Guy, Billy Boy Arnold, James Cotton, Lil' Ed, Carey Bell, Eddy Clearwater, John Primer, Lurrie Bell, Billy Branch and more. He has learned from the best during a lifetime of immersion and dedication, and he'll now release his debut blues-piano album as a leader on August 21 on the legendary Delmark Records. Johnny Iguana's Chicago Spectacular! features an all-star cast including Lil' Ed, John Primer, Billy Boy Arnold, Bob Margolin, Matthew Skoller, Billy Flynn, Kenny Smith, Bill Dickens and Michael Caskey.

Johnny is not your typical blues piano player. At a time when bold originality is less welcomed in blues than it is in other music, Johnny stands out as an artist who has reached the apex of his craft but who has not allowed a strict definition of blues to limit his expression. His chordal creativity is as much on display as his blues-language fluency. It all makes sense and fully delights, as vintage blues and boogie morph into something new, intoxicating, witty, wild—yet still anchored in the traditions of the genre. It is traditional. It is contemporary and audacious. It is the story of Johnny Iguana, a one-of-a-kind piano man exalting his Chicago blues heroes while making his own mark. In the bigger picture, it's compelling evidence that blues today is vital, and still evolving.

All along, Johnny has also had his own decidedly non-blues rock bands, playing his distinctively grimy overdriven organ. First came Stevie Lizard & His All-Reptile Orchestra (late '90s). Then came the nationwide cult favorite oh my god. His band Them vs. Them, formed with JQ of the Q Brothers, recorded and performed after that. The synth-fueled Software Giant came next.

Since late 2010, Johnny has been recording and touring with his "garage cabaret" band the Claudettes. who started as a piano-drums instrumental duo with Michael Caskey and have now released three recordings as a four-piece with Berit Ulseth singing and Zach Verdoorn on bass, receiving international accolades from prestigious outlets like NPR and LA Weekly.

Growing up in Philadelphia, Johnny Iguana zeroed in on Junior Wells and Otis Spann after becoming obsessed with Chicago blues at age 15. In his later teens, armed with a fake ID and a sport coat, he played countless all-night blues gigs at Philly bars. A few years later, Johnny met Junior at a New York show and was thrilled when Wells hired him after two live auditions. Johnny packed his bags and spent three years touring and recording with Junior. Decades later, Johnny still calls Chicago home and has emerged as one of the premier blues piano players in the United States.
https://johnnyiguana.com/
www.delmark.com






Most read news of the week
Diana Krall Announces New Album "This Dream Of You," Available Worldwide On September 25, 2020
Machine Gun Kelly Releases New Music Video For "Concert For Aliens"
Yungblud Releases New Song "Lemonade" Featuring Denzel Curry
Nas Drops New Hit-boy Produced Single "Ultra Black" Today
Jon Pardi Releases Surprise Album Rancho Fiesta Sessions
Other Half Tackle Problematic Male One-Upmanship On New Single 'Sameness Without End'
Venom Prison Release Second Single From Upcoming Album 'Primeval'
Death Tribe (Ex-Obscura, Borknagar, Thirty Second To Mars, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Thawra" - Chapter II Of "The Red Experiment" Movie
The Killers Share New Single "Dying Breed" Out Now




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0225830 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025930404663086 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how