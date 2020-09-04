'True To The Game 2' Soundtrack Lead Single 'Crazy Kind Of Love' By Tamar Braxton Charts #2 On Billboard And Media Base - Available On All Digital Platforms





Continue Reading

Manny Halley, CEO of Manny Halley Production, and Imani Entertainment originally contacted the Grammy-nominated artist about a supporting role in the film but knew he needed Braxton for the soundtrack as well. "When our team was exploring our artists for the TRUE TO THE GAME 2 soundtrack, we knew it would not be complete without Tamar," said Halley. "Once I heard the final track, I knew it had to be the lead single. I am thankful for Tamar's contribution to the overall project.



In addition to



In select theaters late November 2020, TRUE TO THE GAME 2 is the sequel to the original New York Times bestseller by Teri Woods, and stars Vivica A. Fox ("



Directed by Jamal Hill ("Brotherly Love," "



Supporting cast include Rotimi ("



TRUE TO THE GAME 2 is written by Preston Whitmore and produced by Manny Halley, Rodney Turner II and Yolanda Halley.



Social:

Facebook: @TrueToTheGameMovie

Twitter: @TTTGMovie @TamarBraxtonHer

Instagram: @TrueToTheGameMovie @TamarBraxton

Hashtags: #TrueToTheGameMovie #TrueToTheGame2 #TamarBraxton

Website: truetothegame.movie

Download the single art here (Imani Records / Boss of Bosses)



About Imani Media Group

Imani Media Group is a Los Angeles based entertainment music, motion picture and tv production, distribution company with a satellite office located in Atlanta, Georgia. Founder, CEO Manny Halley has worked in the music industry for over 20 years with recording artists such as Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, and Keyshia Cole. Imani's first foray into television production began with the BET reality series "Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is" and the spinoff "Frankie and Neffe" over 100 episodes under his belt.



Imani Media shifted its focus to feature films in 2017 with the release of TRUE TO THE GAME, starring Columbus Short, Vivica A. Fox and the late Nelsan Ellis. The film is an adaptation of the New York Times bestseller by Teri Woods. TRUE TO THE GAME is an urban love story between a prominent Philadelphia drug dealer and a woman, as they struggle to balance street life and love. The film was independently financed and distributed by Halley's distribution company Faith Media Distribution, Sony Home Entertainment, Regal, AMC, and Cinemark and has earned $1.2M in a limited release. Halley has secured deals w/ Viacom BET and Netflix on this first go around.



In addition to TRUE TO THE GAME 2, Imani will release the film DUTCH in 2020 and TRUE TO THE GAME 3 in 2021. New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Imani Entertainment Group) Multi-talented artist Tamar Braxton is celebrating the success of "Crazy Kind of Love", the first soundtrack to the upcoming theatrical release TRUE TO THE GAME 2, scheduled to be in theatres nationwide late November 2020. Released earlier this year by Manny Halley Production, Imani Entertainment and Boss of Bosses, "Crazy Kind of Love" recently charted #2 on Media Base and Billboard, increasing by +140 and +96 points consecutively.Continue ReadingManny Halley, CEO of Manny Halley Production, and Imani Entertainment originally contacted the Grammy-nominated artist about a supporting role in the film but knew he needed Braxton for the soundtrack as well. "When our team was exploring our artists for the TRUE TO THE GAME 2 soundtrack, we knew it would not be complete without Tamar," said Halley. "Once I heard the final track, I knew it had to be the lead single. I am thankful for Tamar's contribution to the overall project. Tamar is a superstar and we are here for her!"In addition to Tamar Braxton, the TRUE TO THE GAME 2 soundtrack will features music by Burna Boy, Jeremiah, OT Genasis, Derez De'Shon, Freeway, Wheezy Beatz (Young Thug F/ Gunna "Hot," Meek Mill F/ Drake "Going Bad," Lil Baby F/ Drake Yes Indeed "), Dave East, London on Da Track (Rich Gang's "Lifestyle," Summer Walker's "Over It," French Montana's " No Stylist ") and many more.In select theaters late November 2020, TRUE TO THE GAME 2 is the sequel to the original New York Times bestseller by Teri Woods, and stars Vivica A. Fox (" Empire "), Andra Fuller ("The Haves and the Have Nots"), Erica Peeples ("Fall Girls"), Niatia " Lil Mama " Kirkland ("When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story"), Iyana Halley (HBO's "Sharp Objects") and introducing Jeremy Meeks.Directed by Jamal Hill ("Brotherly Love," " Deuces "), the story picks up a year after the murder of drug dealer Quadir Richards, whose death carries consequences for all who knew him -- especially Gena (Peeples), his love interest. Separating herself from Philly's dangerous scene, Gena has reinvented herself as a journalist, living and working in New York City. Forced to take some time off work, Gena is sent on assignment to Los Angeles for a career-changing story.Supporting cast include Rotimi (" Power "), Tamar Braxton ("Braxton Family Values"), Faith Evans, Waka Flocka, Bre-Z ("All American"), Bernice Burgos, Juliet "Juju" Cee, London on Da Track and Paul Saucido ("Friday Night Lights").TRUE TO THE GAME 2 is written by Preston Whitmore and produced by Manny Halley, Rodney Turner II and Yolanda Halley. David Wolfgang ("Bloomers") serves as director of photography.Social:Facebook: @TrueToTheGameMovieTwitter: @TTTGMovie @TamarBraxtonHerInstagram: @TrueToTheGameMovie @TamarBraxtonHashtags: #TrueToTheGameMovie #TrueToTheGame2 #TamarBraxtonWebsite: truetothegame.movieDownload the single art here (Imani Records / Boss of Bosses)About Imani Media GroupImani Media Group is a Los Angeles based entertainment music, motion picture and tv production, distribution company with a satellite office located in Atlanta, Georgia. Founder, CEO Manny Halley has worked in the music industry for over 20 years with recording artists such as Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, and Keyshia Cole. Imani's first foray into television production began with the BET reality series "Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is" and the spinoff "Frankie and Neffe" over 100 episodes under his belt.Imani Media shifted its focus to feature films in 2017 with the release of TRUE TO THE GAME, starring Columbus Short, Vivica A. Fox and the late Nelsan Ellis. The film is an adaptation of the New York Times bestseller by Teri Woods. TRUE TO THE GAME is an urban love story between a prominent Philadelphia drug dealer and a woman, as they struggle to balance street life and love. The film was independently financed and distributed by Halley's distribution company Faith Media Distribution, Sony Home Entertainment, Regal, AMC, and Cinemark and has earned $1.2M in a limited release. Halley has secured deals w/ Viacom BET and Netflix on this first go around.In addition to TRUE TO THE GAME 2, Imani will release the film DUTCH in 2020 and TRUE TO THE GAME 3 in 2021.



