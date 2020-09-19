Pop Smoke's "Mood Swings" Remix Ft. Lil Tjay & Summer Walker Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Pop Smoke's label, Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records shares a remix for his hit "Mood Swings
" featuring Lil Tjay
and Summer Walker. "Mood Swings
" is one of the standout tracks from Pop's posthumous debut album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon. The song has become a massive success, garnering over 317 million global streams, over 2.4 million TikTok videos and recently hitting number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The remix for "Mood Swings
" arrives as the track continues to rapidly rise through the charts and Pop remains a mainstay in the Grammy rumor mill, as well as Vulture recently naming "Welcome to the Party" and "Dior" on their "100 Songs That Define New York Rap" list and HITS Magazine featuring Pop on the cover of a recent issue.
The deluxe version of Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, was released earlier this summer via Victor Victor Worldwide (VVW)/Republic Records to celebrate what would have been the late artist's 21st birthday. The deluxe album includes 14 new songs with features from Jamie Foxx, Young Thug, Gunna, Burna Boy, A Boogie
Wit Da Hoodie, Davido, Fivio Foreign and more.
Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon's deluxe version comes on the heels of a Complex cover story where his collaborators came together to tell the story of how Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon was made. The deluxe version also arrives after the album topped the Billboard 200 Chart and after "For The Night
" debuted inside the top ten of the Hot 100 chart, the first Pop Smoke
song to do so. The album also topped the charts in Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland and became the highest charting debut rap album from an international artist in the UK following 50 Cent's Get Rich or Die Tryin' released in 2003.
The album finds Pop's voice in concert with collaborators both old and new. Staying true to his intention to use his debut album to show the breadth of his artistry, fans will discover a Pop Smoke
that they had yet to see - one that is singing, stepping outside of the Brooklyn drill sound that he helped bring to a global level and more, while also reuniting with familiar names like 808Melo, CashMoneyAP and Yamaica. It's an album that only begins to scratch the surface of a talent who had so much more to show the world.
Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon (Deluxe) - Tracklist:
Bad Bitch from Tokyo (Intro)
Aim For The Moon feat. Quavo
For The Night feat. Lil Baby
& DaBaby
44 BullDog
Gangstas
Yea Yea
Creature feat. Swae Lee
Snitching feat. Quavo
& Future
Make It Rain feat. Rowdy Rebel
The Woo feat. 50 Cent
& Roddy Ricch
West Coast Shit feat. Tyga & Quavo
Enjoy Yourself feat. Karol
G
Mood Swings feat. Lil Tjay
Something Special
What You Know Bout Love
Diana feat. King Combs
Got It On Me
Tunnel Vision (Outro)
Dior
Hotel Lobby
Showin Off Pt.1 feat. Fivio Foreign
Showin Off Pt.2 feat. Fivio Foreign
Iced Out Audemars feat. Dafi Woo
Woo Year feat. Dread Woo
Tsunami feat. Davido
Backseat feat. PnB Rock
Imperfections (Interlude)
She Feelin Nice feat. Jamie Foxx
Paranoia feat. Gunna
& Young Thug
Hello feat. A Boogie
wit da Hoodie
Be Clearr
Yea Yea Remix feat. Queen
Naija
Diana Remix feat. King Combs & Calboy
Enjoy Yourself Remix feat. Burna Boy
Christened "Brooklyn Rap's Homecoming King" by The New York Times, noted for bringing "a sense of excitement to New York rap that had been absent for years" by Complex, and averaging nearly ten million monthly listeners on Spotify, Pop Smoke
carried Brooklyn as the Borough's next icon in the wings. His breakthrough 2019 mixtape Meet The Woo has 280 million streams globally and in a stellar review, Pitchfork claimed, "The Brooklyn rapper makes good on the promise of 'Welcome to the Party' with a debut full of the hardest, dirtiest tracks he can manage." He turned up at the top of 2020 with Meet The Woo 2 and debuted at #7 on the Billboard Top 200. Meanwhile, "Welcome to the Party" went gold, he entered the Billboard Hot 100 Chart four times and his breakout single "Dior" achieved platinum status and peaked in the Top Ten on Urban radio. To date, he has amassed more than three billion streams worldwide and counting.