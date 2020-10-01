Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 01/10/2020

YG Announces 'My Life 4Hunnid' Tracklist

YG Announces 'My Life 4Hunnid' Tracklist
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of its release on Friday, YG reveals the tracklist for his fifth album My Life 4Hunnid. Described by the Los Angeles Times as his "darkest and most wounded album yet," the 13-track set features appearances from Lil Wayne ("Blood Walk"), Lil Tjay ("Hate on Me"), and Lil Mosey ("Thug Kry"). Chris Brown and Tyga join YG on "Rodeo," while Ty Dolla $ign and Gunna guest on "Surgery."

The project, which was "highly influenced" by Tupac, is a reflection of the unusual times. "It's not the typical YG to turn up, the extra turn up there," YG told Apple Music. "I got some slaps and some bops that's going to make you move, but I really couldn't make that music in these times."
Prior to the album, YG released a series of tracks including "Out on Bail," "FTP (F**k the Police)," "Swag," and "Laugh Now Kry Later!"

My Life 4Hunnid Tracklist
1. "Jealous"
2. "Blood Walk" feat. Lil Wayne and D3
3. "Traumatized Interlude"
4. "Out on Bail"
5. "Rodeo" feat. Chris Brown and Tyga
6. "Swag"
7. "Hate on Me" feat. Lil Tjay
8. "War Scars" feat. Tay2x
9. "Surgery" feat. Ty Dolla $ign and Gunna
10. "Thug Kry" feat. Calboy and Lil Mosey
11. "Traumatized Interlude #2"
12. "FTP"
13. "Laugh Now Kry Later!"






Most read news of the week
British NWOCR Band Tomorrow Is Lost Confront Racism, Class Division And More With New "White Noise" Music Video
Keegan Calmes (Ex-Vinyl Theatre) Debuts "Birthday", The Happy-Lonely-Birthday-Anthem For The Quarantine Era
Soul Crooner Alex Harris Announces The Release Of His Upcoming EP "Frequency" (Available On October 9th)
DaBaby Leads The 2020 BET "Hip Hop Awards" With 12 Nominations, Followed Closely By Roddy Ricch With 11 Nods
Spencer Barnett Releases Indie-pop Anthem 'Slow It Down'
Keith Urban Debuts At No 1 In US, Canada And Australia
LiveXLive Brings "The Vote Ready Festival" To "Music Lives On" Franchise In Partnership With Atlantic Records' 'ATL Votes'
Records Nashville Signs Chase Martin
Soundtrack To Tim Burton's Film Of Stephen Sondheim's "Sweeney Todd" Due On Vinyl, November 13




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0203061 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0033917427062988 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how