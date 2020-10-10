Jax Jones Returns With New Single 'I Miss You' Featuring Au/Ra





jaxjones.lnk.to/IMU New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chart topping international DJ and multi-instrumentalist Jax Jones returns with his new single 'i miss u' featuring Au/Ra through Polydor Records/ Universal Music. 'i miss u' is the latest musical offering to come from the Ivor, BRIT and GRAMMY nominated artist and follows the success of his debut album Snacks being named the best-selling dance album of last year. With 5 billion streams, 2 billion video views and 40 million single sales all under his belt, 'i miss u' marks the next phase of Jax's ascent as he continues to create genre-defying dance music.Returning to his club and underground roots, 'i miss u' is an emotive Jax Jones dance track that comprises colder sounding beats when compared to his hugely popular dance pop tracks. Underpinned by a hair raising vocal from German singer-songwriter Au/Ra, best known for her 2018 breakout hit 'Panic Room', Jax's latest collaboration makes nod to his beginnings with a harder bassline and club ready tone.With authentic collaboration at the core of his music, Jax Jones has pioneered a shift in dance music enabling it to dominate mainstream chart playlists as well as having the ability to transcend the traditional realms of musical genres. 'i miss u' exemplifies his skill as a multifaceted artist proposition through his ability to make music that can resonate with the underground whilst simultaneously engineered for the commercial radio airwaves both in the UK and across the globe.'i miss u' follows a succession of chart topping collaboration projects from Jax Jones, from 'You Don't Know Me' ft RAYE, 'Harder' ft Bebe Rexha, 'instruction' ft Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don, 'Ring Ring' ft Mabel and 'This Is Real' ft Ella Henderson.'Pic 'n'mix production flavours and radio ready hits featuring international stars have made Jax JonesBritain's premiere dance export'- Notion Magazine'Involved in a hero's share of Britain's best dance tracks in the past few years'- GQjaxjones.lnk.to/IMU



