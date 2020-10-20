Pop Smoke's Posthumous Debut Album Returns To No 1 On The Billboard 200 Chart





Christened "Brooklyn Rap's Homecoming King" by The New York Times, noted for bringing "a sense of excitement to New York rap that had been absent for years" by Complex, and averaging nearly ten million monthly listeners on Spotify, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Three months after debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 and nearly a month after going #1 in the UK in September, Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon returns to the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The album is also the #1 Billboard R&B/Hip Hop Album and #1 Streaming Album this week. Since its release, the album has been in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 for 15 weeks, the #1 Billboard streaming album for nine weeks, the #1 R&B Hip Hop Album for eight weeks, and the #1 Spotify Global Album and topped the charts in Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland.Multiple songs from Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon have seen massive growth on TikTok. To date sounds from the album have generated over 15 billion views. TikTok creations featuring Pop's music have exploded, notably from creations using "What You Know About Love" (7.7 million +), " Mood Swings " (4.6 million +), " For The Night " (6.1 million +), and "Dior" (1.6 million +). The official Pop Smoke TikTok account has also seen sustained growth recently surpassing the 2 million follower mark with 65% of the following emerging in the past 2 months. All of this engagement has taken place within the span of under one year of the account's creation, a testament to the resounding impact of Pop Smoke's music and personality on the platform.Speaking to the music's on-platform growth, TikTok US' Music Editorial Lead William Gruger shares: "Pop Smoke's music inspired a breadth of creativity from the TikTok community throughout this past year. From comedy sketches using the lyrics from "Dior" and "Mood Swings," to the choreography by Will DeVane and Jenna Sinatra that drove " What You Know Bout Love " to be recreated and viewed in droves, the creative output from TikTok users with Pop Smoke's catalog is a testament to the power of the platform to sustain the connection between artists and their fans."To date, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon has launched 4 RIAA certified platinum songs in "Mood Swings," "For The Night," "The Woo," and the 2x Platinum "Dior" as well as selling close to 2 million copies. Last week in celebration of Pop Smoke, Lil Wayne jumped on the remix to "Iced Out Audemars," which was a special moment as Pop was a longtime fan and always wanted to collaborate with him. Stay tuned for more news about Pop Smoke soon.Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon (Deluxe) Tracklist:1.Bad Bitch from Tokyo (Intro)2.Aim For The Moon feat. Quavo3.For The Night feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby4.44 BullDog5.Gangstas6.Yea Yea7.Creature feat. Swae Lee8.Snitching feat. Quavo & Future9.Make It Rain feat. Rowdy Rebel10.The Woo feat. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch11.West Coast Shit feat. Tyga & Quavo12.Enjoy Yourself feat. Karol 13.Mood Swings feat. Lil Tjay14.Something Special15.What You Know Bout Love16.Diana feat. King Combs17.Got It On Me18.Tunnel Vision (Outro)19.Dior20. Hotel Lobby21. Showin Off Pt.1 feat. Fivio Foreign22. Showin Off Pt.2 feat. Fivio Foreign23. Iced Out Audemars feat. Dafi Woo24. Woo Year feat. Dread Woo25. Tsunami feat. Davido26. Backseat feat. PnB Rock27. Imperfections (Interlude)28. She Feelin Nice feat. Jamie Foxx29. Paranoia feat. Gunna & Young Thug30. Hello feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie31. Be Clearr32. Yea Yea Remix feat. Queen Naija33. Diana Remix feat. King Combs & Calboy34. Enjoy Yourself Remix feat. Burna BoyChristened "Brooklyn Rap's Homecoming King" by The New York Times, noted for bringing "a sense of excitement to New York rap that had been absent for years" by Complex, and averaging nearly ten million monthly listeners on Spotify, Pop Smoke carried Brooklyn as the Borough's next icon in the wings. His breakthrough 2019 mixtape Meet The Woo has 280 million streams globally and in a stellar review, Pitchfork claimed, "The Brooklyn rapper makes good on the promise of 'Welcome to the Party' with a debut full of the hardest, dirtiest tracks he can manage." He turned up at the top of 2020 with the Gold certified Meet The Woo 2 and debuted at #7 on the Billboard Top 200. Meanwhile, "Welcome to the Party" went gold, he entered the Billboard Hot 100 Chart four times and his breakout single "Dior" achieved 2x platinum status and peaked in the Top Ten on Urban radio. To date, he has amassed more than seven billion streams worldwide and counting.



