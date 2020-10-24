Noah Kahan Enlists mxmtoon For New Single "Pride" Out Now





On the song, Kahan's signature acoustic pop leanings ascend through masterfully memorable and tastefully unadorned guitar riffs and stunning vocal performances. Over this unpredictable backdrop, they belt out, "You don't have to call, cuz the photos say it all. I see you're letting your hair down taking all your new friends out. It hurts my pride just a little, yes I die just a little, everytime."



Of the song, Noah says, "So happy 'Pride' is officially out in the world. This song is a testament to that painful feeling we get when someone blows us off. When someone cancels plans last minute, it hurts. It hurts even worse when you see them out and about later! This is an experience I am familiar with, as I'm sure many of you are. If not, then I'm happy for you. Really. I'm happy for you. Congrats, big shot. (I'm so alone in this world)." He continues, "It was so cool to be able to sing this one with Maia. She is incredible, and this song wouldn't be the same without her on it."



mxmtoon chimes in, saying, "So happy to have been able to feature on 'Pride' with Noah Kahan. When I first heard the track, I was blown away and immediately wanted to be involved in any way I could! Also, so extremely stoked that our friend Alexander23 was the producer for the song as well. Noah is genuinely one of the loveliest people I've had the pleasure of meeting, and it was an honor to do the song with him."



In 2017, as a teenager in Northern California, mxmtoon began releasing her self-produced songs and cultivating a rabid fan base for her honest and clever lyrics and pristine voice. Just a short year later, she released her debut EP plum blossom, which has gone on to amass over 100 million streams. 2019 marked the release of her debut album the masquerade. "In barely two years, as her music has ricocheted around platforms, bringing new followers every day, Maia, who overflows with earnestness, has assembled an independent, D.I.Y. mini-empire," said the New York Times. Already her music has had well over half a billion streams and she has more than 4 million followers across her socials, including 2.3M on TikTok, 788K on YouTube, 1M on Spotify, and 115K on Twitch. 2020 brought the release of two companion EP's - dawn released in April and the dusk EP released this month and hails yet another exciting chapter from the 20-year-old. dusk also features the breakout single "ok on your own" featuring Carly Rae Jepsen. This fall, mxmtoon also launched her new podcast 365 days with mxmtoon where each day for an entire year she will take you through the most interesting, weird, and funny events of that day in history. Released in partnership with Allbirds and you can subscribe to daily episodes here.



Noah is genuinely one of the loveliest people I've had the pleasure of meeting, and it was an honor to do the song with him." Pride " is the follow up to Noah Kahan's surprise Cape Elizabeth EP, released earlier this spring, which features lead single "A Troubled Mind." Atwood Magazine called it "pure acoustic gold," and Idolator described it as "stellar." Not to mention, L'Officiel touted it as one of "The Most Exciting New Music Releases to Listen to in May 2020." Earlier this year, Kahan's breakout single, " Hurt Somebody " feat. Julia Michaels, was Certified Gold.Be on the lookout for more from Noah Kahan very soon.Stepping out of his childhood home located on a 133-acre tree farm in Strafford, VT (pop. 1,045) and onto stages worldwide, Noah Kahan introduced one side of himself. Since 2017, he has generated half-a-billion combined streams and views, garnered a Gold plaque for " Hurt Somebody " with Julia Michaels, and launched sold-out headline tours in North America, Europe and the UK. His 2019 full-length debut, Busyhead, attracted acclaim from Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NYLON, Idolator, Ones To Watch and more. He performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Late Night With Seth Meyers and Today Show. As he breached radio airwaves and infiltrated popular playlists, he quietly penned songs at a feverish pace. Favoring storytelling, he unveiled another side of himself on 2020's Cape Elizabeth EP [Republic Records] led by the single "A Troubled Mind." Following widespread tastemaker praise, he capped off the year with " Pride " feat. mxmtoon.In 2017, as a teenager in Northern California, mxmtoon began releasing her self-produced songs and cultivating a rabid fan base for her honest and clever lyrics and pristine voice. Just a short year later, she released her debut EP plum blossom, which has gone on to amass over 100 million streams. 2019 marked the release of her debut album the masquerade. "In barely two years, as her music has ricocheted around platforms, bringing new followers every day, Maia, who overflows with earnestness, has assembled an independent, D.I.Y. mini-empire," said the New York Times. Already her music has had well over half a billion streams and she has more than 4 million followers across her socials, including 2.3M on TikTok, 788K on YouTube, 1M on Spotify, and 115K on Twitch. 2020 brought the release of two companion EP's - dawn released in April and the dusk EP released this month and hails yet another exciting chapter from the 20-year-old. dusk also features the breakout single "ok on your own" featuring Carly Rae Jepsen. This fall, mxmtoon also launched her new podcast 365 days with mxmtoon where each day for an entire year she will take you through the most interesting, weird, and funny events of that day in history. Released in partnership with Allbirds and you can subscribe to daily episodes here. Chicago native Alexander Glantz is the sole creative force behind Alexander 23: he writes, records and produces all of his music in a self-built studio in Los Angeles. In March 2019, he made his debut with "Dirty AF1s," which climbed to #31 on Apple's Pop chart. Later in the fall, he shared his debut, critically-acclaimed EP I'm Sorry I Love You and spent the rest of 2019 on tour with Alec Benjamin, Omar Apollo, and mxmtoon while making his Lollapalooza debut. He kicked off 2020 by selling out two headline shows at The Moroccan Lounge and joined Chelsea Cutler on her US tour. Additionally, Alexander continued to release new music, including teaming up with Selena Gomez to remix her hit song, "Rare," and sharing his latest hit track "IDK You Yet," which made its way to Spotify's Today's Top Hits. "IDK You Yet" has been streamed over 100 million times on Spotify alone. Alexander23 continues to work on his debut album and plans to tour the world in 2021.



