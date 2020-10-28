Pop Smoke's Label Shares New "Aim For The Moon" Video Starring Bouba Savage





Enjoy Yourself Remix feat. Burna Boy. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following his posthumous debut album returning to the top spot on the Billboard 200 last week, Pop Smoke's label is sharing a new video for "Aim For The Moon" starring Pop's friend, teenage rapper and NYC scene staple, Bouba Savage. The video, directed by Oliver Cannon and paying tribute to Biggie's " Sky's The Limit " video, finds a childhood version of Pop rightfully played by his friend Bouba, living out his lavish lifestyle fantasy complete with a butler, a Rolls Royce and a platter of cheeseburgers. The visual arrives ahead of the Pop Smoke tribute performance at tomorrow's BET Awards where Quavo is set to perform "Aim For The Moon" and "Shake The Room" in honour of Pop.The video is a portrayal of a young kids dream lifestyle, something Pop always wanted to inspire through his music. Before his passing, Pop established the Shoot For The Stars foundation (in a social media post featuring Bouba) for his future philanthropic projects, which his team and mother are executing in his memory. Proceeds from this Summer's Pop Smoke capsule collection with Palm Angels were recently used to donate over $100,000 to Brooklyn and Canarsie public schools through The Fund for Public Schools, with an additional $50,000 going to the Know Your Rights campaign via efforts from Palm Angels, Victor Victor Foundation and the Shoot For Your Stars Foundation.Pop Smoke's Shoot For The Stars Aim for the Moon first debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart three months ago upon its release, and hit #1 in the UK in September. Since its release, the album has been in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 for 15 weeks, the #1 Billboard streaming album for nine weeks, the #1 R&B Hip Hop Album for eight weeks, and the #1 Spotify Global Album and topped the charts in Canada, Australia, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland.To date, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon has launched 4 RIAA certified platinum songs in "Mood Swings," "For The Night," "The Woo," and the 2x Platinum "Dior" as well as selling close to 2 million copies. Last week in celebration of Pop Smoke, Lil Wayne jumped on the remix to "Iced Out Audemars," which was a special moment as Pop was a longtime fan and always wanted to collaborate with him. Stay tuned for more news about Pop Smoke soon."In a moment of tremendous political and social turmoil, Shoot for the Stars offers listeners catharsis." - The Atlantic"Pop Smoke's presence looms large in popular music, and this album helps to explain why." - Billboard"The speed with which hip-hop superstars like Travis Scott and Nicki Minaj were gravitating toward him for collaborations portended great things, suggesting that the king of New York might someday become the king of everywhere else, too" - The New York Times"Pop Smoke retains the intensity that made him great" - Pitchfork"The rapper's posthumous debut album shows us why he remains the voice of New York City" - Rolling StoneShoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon (Deluxe) Tracklist:Bad Bitch from Tokyo (Intro)Aim For The Moon feat. QuavoFor The Night feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby44 BullDogGangstasYea YeaCreature feat. Swae LeeSnitching feat. Quavo & FutureMake It Rain feat. Rowdy RebelThe Woo feat. 50 Cent & Roddy RicchWest Coast Shit feat. Tyga & QuavoEnjoy Yourself feat. Karol 13 .Mood Swings feat. Lil TjaySomething SpecialWhat You Know Bout LoveDiana feat. King CombsGot It On MeTunnel Vision (Outro)DiorHotel LobbyShowin Off Pt.1 feat. Fivio ForeignShowin Off Pt.2 feat. Fivio ForeignIced Out Audemars feat. Dafi WooWoo Year feat. Dread WooTsunami feat. DavidoBackseat feat. PnB RockImperfections (Interlude)She Feelin Nice feat. Jamie FoxxParanoia feat. Gunna & Young ThugHello feat. A Boogie wit da HoodieBe ClearrYea Yea Remix feat. Queen NaijaDiana Remix feat. King Combs & CalboyEnjoy Yourself Remix feat. Burna Boy.



