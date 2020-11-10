Imani Motion Pictures 'True To The Game 2,' The Sequel To The Best-Selling Urban Novel By Teri Woods Opens In Select Theaters Nationwide Today





Though Gena is far from home, her life in Philly seems to always make an appearance. Someone from Quadir's circle has avenged his death with a hit on Jerrell's crew members, reigniting another war between the two crews. Jerell (Fuller) is determined to get paid by any means necessary— and he'll start with Gena.



The official soundtrack for TRUE TO THE GAME 2 will also be released today on iTunes and will feature songs by Future, Jeremiah ft. OT Genesis, London on the Track & Derez De'Shon, Wheezy Beatz | FlyGuy Tana, Manny World ft. WC Kil, Rotimi, YK Osiris, Fabolous,



"Today is the day! True to the Game 2 is finally out in theaters and we dropped the official album, which is fire," says Manny Halley, TTTG2 producer and founder of Imani Media Group. "After months of waiting, we're ready for audiences nationwide to see Gena's story unfold. We encourage everyone heading to the theaters to please be safe, socially distance, follow all the theaters guidelines to protect you and your fellow audience and enjoy the film! Also, get your copy of the soundtrack on iTunes and other music retailers."



TRUE TO THE GAME 2 is written by Preston Whitmore and produced by Manny Halley, Rodney Turner II and Yolanda Halley. David Wolfgang ("Bloomers") serves as director of photography. For more information, visit truetothegame.movie.




