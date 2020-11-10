Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Movies 10/11/2020

Imani Motion Pictures 'True To The Game 2,' The Sequel To The Best-Selling Urban Novel By Teri Woods Opens In Select Theaters Nationwide Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Imani Motion Pictures urban action film TRUE TO THE GAME 2, based on the original New York Times bestseller by Teri Woods opens in select theaters nationwide today. The film stars Vivica A. Fox ("Empire"), Andra Fuller ("The Haves and the Have Nots"), Erica Peeples ("Fall Girls"), Niatia "Lil Mama" Kirkland ("When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story"), Iyana Halley (HBO's "Sharp Objects") and Jeremy Meeks. The film had its world premiere on Wednesday, November 4th at the AMC Phipps Plaza 14 in Atlanta, GA with cast and crew in attendance.

Directed by Jamal Hill ("Brotherly Love," "Deuces"), TRUE TO THE GAME 2 picks up a year after the murder of drug dealer Quadir Richards, whose death carries consequences for all who knew him -- especially Gena (Peeples), his love interest. Separating herself from Philly's dangerous scene, Gena has reinvented herself as a journalist, living and working in New York City. Forced to take some time off of work, Gena is sent on assignment to Los Angeles for a career-changing story.

Though Gena is far from home, her life in Philly seems to always make an appearance. Someone from Quadir's circle has avenged his death with a hit on Jerrell's crew members, reigniting another war between the two crews. Jerell (Fuller) is determined to get paid by any means necessary— and he'll start with Gena.

Supporting cast include Rotimi ("Power"), Tamar Braxton ("Braxton Family Values"), Faith Evans, Waka Flocka, Bre-Z ("All American"), Bernice Burgos, Juliet "Juju" Cee, London on Da Track and Paul Saucido ("Friday Night Lights").

The official soundtrack for TRUE TO THE GAME 2 will also be released today on iTunes and will feature songs by Future, Jeremiah ft. OT Genesis, London on the Track & Derez De'Shon, Wheezy Beatz | FlyGuy Tana, Manny World ft. WC Kil, Rotimi, YK Osiris, Fabolous, Dej Loaf ft. Nicole Bus Dave East, Waka Flocka, Tamar Braxton, Dragon/Queen and Freeway. Soundtrack is Executive Produced by Wheezy Beatz and Manny Halley.

"Today is the day! True to the Game 2 is finally out in theaters and we dropped the official album, which is fire," says Manny Halley, TTTG2 producer and founder of Imani Media Group. "After months of waiting, we're ready for audiences nationwide to see Gena's story unfold. We encourage everyone heading to the theaters to please be safe, socially distance, follow all the theaters guidelines to protect you and your fellow audience and enjoy the film! Also, get your copy of the soundtrack on iTunes and other music retailers."

TRUE TO THE GAME 2 is written by Preston Whitmore and produced by Manny Halley, Rodney Turner II and Yolanda Halley. David Wolfgang ("Bloomers") serves as director of photography. For more information, visit truetothegame.movie.






