Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 02/12/2020

Celeste, Clean Bandit & Mabel, YUNGBLUD And More Announced For Top Of The Pops Christmas And New Year Specials

Celeste, Clean Bandit & Mabel, YUNGBLUD And More Announced For Top Of The Pops Christmas And New Year Specials
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) TV's biggest pop party will return to BBC One screens this festive period with BBC Radio 1's Clara Amfo and TV and radio presenter Fearne Cotton reprising their roles as hosts.Recorded at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, London, the one-hour specials will feature new exclusive performances from some of 2020's most exciting pop stars.

The star-studded Christmas Special will feature brand new performances from (in alphabetical order):
AJ Tracey x Aitch
Becky Hill
Celeste
Clean Bandit & Mabel
Ella Henderson
Jamie Cullum
Joel Corry & MNEK
KSI ft. Craig David & Digital Farm Animals

Fearne and Clara will return to the nation's TV screens for the New Year Special, taking a look back at the year in music to bring the year to a close in style. The performers are (in alphabetical order):
Alfie Templeman
Arlo Parks
Becky Hill
Nathan Dawe ft. KSI & Ella Henderson
Sigala & James Arthur
Wes Nelson ft. Hardy Caprio
YUNGBLUD

As well as brand new performances, both shows will also feature live highlights from the past twelve months. Viewers can re-live performances of some of the biggest songs of the year from the likes of Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi and Dua Lipa.

Mabel says: "So excited to perform at this year's Top of the Pops. It's always an honour performing on such a legendary show! Me and Clean Bandit are gonna give you a special performance to round off your 2020!''

Celeste says: "I'm ecstatic to be invited back on to Top of the Pops for the second year in a row. It's been such a crazy year so to be ending in this way is such an honour."

Clean Bandit say: ""We're excited to be performing alongside some of our favourite artists and collaborators this year - TOTP is a Christmas TV tradition!"

YUNGBLUD says: "Some of the greatest artists in history have played Top of the Pops and I've watched and been inspired by those performances. After a year of being trapped inside and bottling my ADHD up, it's all gonna come out in this performance. We're gonna burn the house down...bring a fire extinguisher."

Clara Amfo says: "I'm delighted to be part of Top of the Pops this year. As we know, 2020 has been a challenge and as always music is a constant balm for us! I'm really looking forward to celebrating the artists with Fearne and everyone watching at home."

Fearne Cotton says: "I'm delighted to be returning to host Top of the Pops with Clara again this year. It's always a brilliant way to round off the year in music, and this year more than ever we're all in need of a bit of sparkle! There have been some brilliant musical moments in 2020 and we can't wait to celebrate some of the biggest tracks and artists with everyone at home."

Top Of The Pops Christmas Special will be on BBC One on Friday 25 December at 11.55am and Top Of The Pops New Year Special will be on BBC One Friday 31 December at 4.20pm.

Top Of The Pops Christmas and New Year Specials were commissioned for BBC One by Katie Taylor, Commissioning Editor for Entertainment. Alison Howe is the Executive Producer and Caroline Cullen is the Producer for BBC Studios Entertainment and Music.






Most read news of the week
Grammy-Award Winning Singer & Songwriter Jackie's Boy Drops Soulful Christmas EP Ahead Of The Holidays
The Naked Feedback Take On Pop Titan Billie Eillish With Their Bond Inspired Single 'Fallen For A Spy'
Lindsey Stirling & Darius Rucker Release "What Child Is This" Ahead Of "CMA Country Christmas" Performance This Monday, November 30
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike And R3HAB Join Forces To Bring Holiday Cheer With A Rework Of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"
Australian Flamenco Giants, Malcura, Return With Space-Themed Concept Album Exploring New Musical Worlds!
Country Rock Greats, The Amazing Rhythm Aces, Issue Archival Concert Recording 'Moments: Live In Germany 2000'
BTS Performs 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' For The Disney Holiday Singalong
Arnel Pineda Releases 'This Christmas - A Beacon Of Hope'
Jo Whiley Brings '90s Anthems Party To Bexhill


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0199080 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022809505462646 secs