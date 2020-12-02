Celeste, Clean Bandit & Mabel, YUNGBLUD And More Announced For Top Of The Pops Christmas And New Year Specials





Top Of The Pops Christmas and New Year Specials were commissioned for BBC One by Katie Taylor, Commissioning Editor for Entertainment. Alison Howe is the Executive Producer and Caroline Cullen is the Producer for BBC Studios Entertainment and Music. LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) TV's biggest pop party will return to BBC One screens this festive period with BBC Radio 1's Clara Amfo and TV and radio presenter Fearne Cotton reprising their roles as hosts.Recorded at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, London, the one-hour specials will feature new exclusive performances from some of 2020's most exciting pop stars.The star-studded Christmas Special will feature brand new performances from (in alphabetical order): AJ Tracey x AitchBecky HillCeleste Clean Bandit & MabelElla HendersonJamie Cullum Joel Corry & MNEKKSI ft. Craig Digital Farm AnimalsFearne and Clara will return to the nation's TV screens for the New Year Special, taking a look back at the year in music to bring the year to a close in style. The performers are (in alphabetical order):Alfie TemplemanArlo ParksBecky HillNathan Dawe ft. KSI & Ella Henderson James ArthurWes Nelson ft. Hardy CaprioYUNGBLUDAs well as brand new performances, both shows will also feature live highlights from the past twelve months. Viewers can re-live performances of some of the biggest songs of the year from the likes of Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi and Dua Lipa. Mabel says: "So excited to perform at this year's Top of the Pops. It's always an honour performing on such a legendary show! Me and Clean Bandit are gonna give you a special performance to round off your 2020!'' Celeste says: "I'm ecstatic to be invited back on to Top of the Pops for the second year in a row. It's been such a crazy year so to be ending in this way is such an honour." Clean Bandit say: ""We're excited to be performing alongside some of our favourite artists and collaborators this year - TOTP is a Christmas TV tradition!"YUNGBLUD says: "Some of the greatest artists in history have played Top of the Pops and I've watched and been inspired by those performances. After a year of being trapped inside and bottling my ADHD up, it's all gonna come out in this performance. We're gonna burn the house down...bring a fire extinguisher."Clara Amfo says: "I'm delighted to be part of Top of the Pops this year. As we know, 2020 has been a challenge and as always music is a constant balm for us! I'm really looking forward to celebrating the artists with Fearne and everyone watching at home."Fearne Cotton says: "I'm delighted to be returning to host Top of the Pops with Clara again this year. It's always a brilliant way to round off the year in music, and this year more than ever we're all in need of a bit of sparkle! There have been some brilliant musical moments in 2020 and we can't wait to celebrate some of the biggest tracks and artists with everyone at home."Top Of The Pops Christmas Special will be on BBC One on Friday 25 December at 11.55am and Top Of The Pops New Year Special will be on BBC One Friday 31 December at 4.20pm.Top Of The Pops Christmas and New Year Specials were commissioned for BBC One by Katie Taylor, Commissioning Editor for Entertainment. Alison Howe is the Executive Producer and Caroline Cullen is the Producer for BBC Studios Entertainment and Music.



