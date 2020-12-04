Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Classical 04/12/2020

Lang Lang International Music Foundation To Hold Virtual Concert, Reaching Dreams Through Music, On December 12

Lang Lang International Music Foundation To Hold Virtual Concert, Reaching Dreams Through Music, On December 12
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00PM PT, the Lang Lang International Music Foundation (LLIMF) will host their first virtual concert, entitled "Reaching Dreams Through Music." The concert will premiere on Lang Lang's official YouTube channel and will be distributed through media partners worldwide.

The virtual concert will feature many special guests including Lang Lang​ and his wife, pianist ​Gina Alice​; Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, Sam Smith; Academy Award-winning director, Ron Howard; celebrated musician and television personality, Jon Batiste; esteemed ballet dancer Misty Copeland; Grammy Award-winning jazz musician, Diana Krall; Grammy Award-winning rapper, Wyclef Jean; and Grammy Award-winning opera singer, Renée Fleming. The Young​ People's Chorus of NYC​ will also make an appearance, along with the LLIMF Young Scholars and Junior Music Camp Music Ambassadors.

In​ "Lang Lang & Friends: Reaching Dreams Through Music," the artists will tell stories of the way music shaped their childhood and lives. Featured artists will perform songs that have influenced them, shaped their careers, and hold deep meaning and personal significance. They will share the formative role music has played while inviting the audience to reflect on the same.

The concert also highlights the impact of music in the lives of children around the world, while advocating for equitable access to music education.

The concert will culminate in a grand finale featuring Lang Lang playing virtually alongside over thirty young pianists from around the world, with the​ ​Young People's Chorus of NYC.

Founded in 2008 by Lang Lang, the Lang Lang International Music Foundation™ (LLIMF) strives to educate, inspire, and motivate the next generation of music lovers and performers. Their unique programs encourage music performance at all levels as a means of social and emotional development for today's youth. By igniting a child's passion for music, the foundation is helping children worldwide aim for a better future.
For twelve years, the Foundation has successfully implemented music education programs benefiting children across the world including Keys of Inspiration™, 101 Pianists™, Young Scholars™ and Play It Forward™.

LLIMF believes that music education should be fun and accessible for all students. Their programs are creating a dynamic shift across the country and world, quickly changing the expectation of what music education should look.
"When you change the life of one student, you lift their entire family. When you lift a family, you lift a community. When you lift a community, your impact is immeasurable."






Most read news of the week
BTS Debuts At No 1 With "Life Goes On" On Billboard Hot 100, The First Non-English Language Track In Charts History!
Antiboy Releases New Single "Dream" With Video Starring Transgender Model & Activist Andreja Pejic & Directed By Charlie Chops
A Year Full Of Music And Film Awards: Clouzine Alum, Anaya Music (brazil) Wins Another Akademia Award In Hollywood, Los Angeles
Mspired Music Creates Inspiring Christmas Music Connecting With Joyful And Mixed Feelings For Holiday Listeners
40 Artists To Cover The Iconic Singer-Songwriter Yusuf/ Cat Stevens In Live Youtube Event On December 5
Celeste, Clean Bandit & Mabel, YUNGBLUD And More Announced For Top Of The Pops Christmas And New Year Specials
Carrie Underwood, Maddie & Tae And Runaway June To Appear In 'Cracker Barrel Sounds Of The Season' Holiday Feature
Premier Music Group And Search Party Merge, Expanding Production Capabilities To Create A Fully-Ιntegrated Creative Agency For Music
Pandora Live Featuring Carrie Underwood's First-Ever Christmas Album 'My Gift'


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0197361 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022931098937988 secs