Lang Lang International Music Foundation To Hold Virtual Concert, Reaching Dreams Through Music, On December 12

"When you change the life of one student, you lift their entire family. When you lift a family, you lift a community. When you lift a community, your impact is immeasurable." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00PM PT, the Lang Lang International Music Foundation (LLIMF) will host their first virtual concert, entitled "Reaching Dreams Through Music." The concert will premiere on Lang Lang's official YouTube channel and will be distributed through media partners worldwide.The virtual concert will feature many special guests including Lang Lang​ and his wife, pianist ​Gina Alice​; Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, Sam Smith; Academy Award-winning director, Ron Howard; celebrated musician and television personality, Jon Batiste; esteemed ballet dancer Misty Copeland; Grammy Award-winning jazz musician, Diana Krall; Grammy Award-winning rapper, Wyclef Jean; and Grammy Award-winning opera singer, Renée Fleming. The Young​ People's Chorus of NYC​ will also make an appearance, along with the LLIMF Young Scholars and Junior Music Camp Music Ambassadors.In​ "Lang Lang & Friends: Reaching Dreams Through Music," the artists will tell stories of the way music shaped their childhood and lives. Featured artists will perform songs that have influenced them, shaped their careers, and hold deep meaning and personal significance. They will share the formative role music has played while inviting the audience to reflect on the same.The concert also highlights the impact of music in the lives of children around the world, while advocating for equitable access to music education.The concert will culminate in a grand finale featuring Lang Lang playing virtually alongside over thirty young pianists from around the world, with the​ ​Young People's Chorus of NYC.Founded in 2008 by Lang Lang, the Lang Lang International Music Foundation™ (LLIMF) strives to educate, inspire, and motivate the next generation of music lovers and performers. Their unique programs encourage music performance at all levels as a means of social and emotional development for today's youth. By igniting a child's passion for music, the foundation is helping children worldwide aim for a better future.For twelve years, the Foundation has successfully implemented music education programs benefiting children across the world including Keys of Inspiration™, 101 Pianists™, Young Scholars™ and Play It Forward™.LLIMF believes that music education should be fun and accessible for all students. Their programs are creating a dynamic shift across the country and world, quickly changing the expectation of what music education should look.




