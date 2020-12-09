Lang Lang & Friends Virtual Concert: Reaching Dreams Through Music December 12, 2020





https://langlangfoundation.org/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 3:00 PM EST, the Lang Lang International Music Foundation (LLIMF) hosts their first virtual concert - "Reaching Dreams Through Music". The concert will premiere on Lang Lang's YouTube channel, and be distributed through media partners world-wide.Featured artists include: Lang Lang and his wife, Gina Alice, Diana Krall, Jon Batiste, Misty Copeland, Renee Fleming, R on Howard, Sam Smith, and Wyclef Jean. The Young People's Chorus of NYC will make an appearance, along with the LLIMF Young Scholars and Junior Music Camp Music Ambassadors.In "Lang Lang & Friends: Reaching Dreams Through Music" , we will tell stories of the ways music shaped the childhood and lives of guest artists such as Lang Lang, Sam Smith, Misty Copeland, and more. Featured artists will perform songs that have impacted their lives, shaped their careers, and hold deep meaning and personal significance to them. They will share the role music has played in their lives while inviting the audience to reflect on the same.The concert highlights the impact of music in the lives of children around the world, while advocating for equitable access to music education.The concert will culminate in a grand finale featuring Lang Lang, playing virtually alongside over thirty young pianists from around the world, and the Young People's Chorus of NYC.Founded in 2008 by Lang Lang, the Lang Lang International Music FoundationTM (LLIMF) strives to educate, inspire, and motivate the next generation of music lovers and performers. Their unique programs encourage music performance at all levels as a means of social and emotional development for today's youth. By igniting a child's passion for music, the foundation is helping children worldwide aim for a better future.For twelve years, the foundation has successfully implemented music education programs benefiting children across the world including Keys of InspirationTM, 101 PianistsTM, Young ScholarsTM and Play It ForwardTM.LLIMF believes that music education should be fun and accessible for all students. Their programs are creating a dynamic shift across the country and world, quickly changing the expectation of what music education should look. "When you change the life of one student, you lift their entire family. When you lift a family, you lift a community. When you lift a community, your impact is immeasurable."https://langlangfoundation.org/



