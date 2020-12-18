Margie Singleton's Timeless "Missing You" Releases On Late Music Man Shelby Singleton's Birthday





"This ole heart of mine is surely gonna break

Don't know how much more it's gonna take

Missing you I'm missing you



Never would'a thought it would turn out this way

You swore you'd love me till my dying day

Tell me what am I gonna do

About this ole heart of mine missing you" (Stephen Shelby Singleton)



Margie knew this song would make "the cut" when she, her son Stephen and co-producer Derrick



The media is enthusiastically onboard, noting of the EP:

"Lingering in the hallowed vocal space between Loretta Lynn's boldness and Tammy Wynette's tear-stained pathos, Singleton's sound is vintage Country but there are touches of Blues, Soul and Pop. . . Margie delivers with an ageless quality that belies her 85 years." -

"A rich, emotional, "FCC Clean" collection, this is a joy for Country music connoisseurs and also makes an excellent holiday gift." - Midwest Book & CD Review

"This restart on Singleton's career displays her lifetime of experience and skill in a brief but engaging and particularly charming effort that hopefully is the first of many more to come." - Take Effect



Recently completed media interviews include Big John Trimble's



Married at 13 and a mother a year later, the Louisiana native pursued music against almost unbearable odds - and succeeded. During seven decades in the music industry, she has sung nine Top-40 Country hits and recorded duets with

margiesingletonmusic.com/

