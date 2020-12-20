Jackboy Drops New Album Ft. Kodak Black, Tyga, Lil Mosey, Dreezy And More





19. Hard to Creep ft. 42 Dugg prod by DA Got That Dope. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Florida rapper, by way of Haiti, Jackboy has released his new album Love Me While I'm Here via Sniper Gang / EMPIRE. With production from DZY, Murda Beatz, Kid Hazel, D.A. Doman, and more, the album features heavyweights like Kodak Black, Tyga, Dej Loaf, and Juelz Santana, and buzzing newcomers Rylo Rodriguez, Lil Mosey, 42 Dugg, Hotboii, Denzel Curry, Dreezy and Tokyo Jetz, to name a few. The impressively curated list speaks to the Sniper Gang artists' reach and comes alongside a music video to "Hear Me Crying."Jackboy is 4-0 with visuals for this album with the previously released "Aggy" feat. Tyga, "Own My Masters," and " Man Down " feat. Sada Baby all garnering praise and speaking to how busy he's stayed this year. Born and raised in Pompano Beach, Florida, 23-year-old Jackboy is one of the South's most promising rising rap stars. Following his standout debut album JACKBOY, which generated over 90M streams and 75M views on its videos, and Living In History, which dropped over the summer and received praise from Complex, The Source, DJ Booth, and more, Love Me While I'm Here continues to prove Jackboy has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.PRESS ON LIVING IN HISTORY:"Effortlessly switching between more hard-hitting rap and his melodic crooning, the record shows that Jackboy won't be slowing down anytime soon." - COMPLEX"The Florida rapper continues to climb as an emerging star with the release of Living History. The album's musical content and artwork speaks to his consciousness as well." - THE SOURCE"Jackboy and Living In History showcase the rapper's sharp ear for melody and the raw emotive power that endeared him to Kodak Black's Sniper Gang imprint." - AUDIOMACKLove Me While I'm Here Tracklist:1. Murda 1 prod by DZY & JaiBeats2. Killin a Sport prod by Murda Beatz3. Devil In My Head ft. Rylo Rodriguez prod by DZY & LC4. Feel It prod by Reece Beats & 7NAMEZ5. Pressure Bust Pipes ft. Fredo Bang prod by Evergreen & GWiz6. Think They Are ft. Denzel Curry prod. by Kid Hazel & Fizzle7. Own My Masters prod by SephGotTheWaves & SickDrumz8. Man Down ft. Sada Baby prod by Helluva9. Told You A Lie prod by SephGotTheWaves & GEO10. Can't Get Enough ft Dej Loaf & Stevie J prod by Stevie J and Stevie JII11. Hear Me Crying prod by DZY & LC12. Enjoy Every Dolla ft. Lil Mosey prod by DZY & LuciG13. Made It Out prod by DA Got That Dope14. Brat ft Dreezy & Tokyo Jetz prod by Ronny J & Ardist15. Reloaded ft. Hotboii prod by DZY & JamesMaddocks16. No Love ft. Juelz Santana prod by TNT & DZIMI17. IDK ft Kodak Black prod by Dyryk, Russell & Ian18. Aggy ft. Tyga prod by Haj Slid & G Koop19. Hard to Creep ft. 42 Dugg prod by DA Got That Dope.



