Baby Strange Announce 'Land Of Nothing' EP

icea.ffm.to/club-sabbath New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Glasgow trio Baby Strange are back with a bang in 2021 as they unveil their latest single, the grittily vibrant 'Club Sabbath'. Vocalist and guitarist Johnny Madden says of the future dancefloor filler: "When we wrote this track we instantly knew we wanted to name it after our club night. It sounds like it was made for a dancefloor. This is one of our favourite songs to date and we can't wait for people to hear it.We're missing Club Sabbath more than ever right now. We started it in 2015 at The Priory on Sauchiehall St in Glasgow and we've hosted some really memorable parties. It's a community spirit with loads of like-minded people. We've had live performances or DJ sets from people like Fontaines D.C, Wolf Alice, DMA's, The Chats, The Magic Gang, Nick Allbrook (Pond) & The Dunts to name a few. The government needs to support independent venues during Covid or there will be nowhere left for new artists to cut their teeth and grow. It's really important that small venues like The Priory survive through this for that very reason."Baby Strange have also announced the release of a brand new EP 'Land of Nothing' which features 'Club Sabbath' and recent single 'More! More! More!' and will be out via Icons Creating Evil Art on 30 April 2020. They'll be heading out on an extensive UK headline tour in June 2021 under the moniker 'Land of Nothing Tour'. See below for dates. Tickets on sale now.With a line-up rounded out by brothers Connaire & Aidan McCann, Baby Strange are about to set out their stall and re-establish themselves as one of the most innovative and uncompromising outfits in the UK. Since the release of their critically acclaimed 2016 debut album 'Want It Need It', Baby Strange have toured tirelessly, building an enthusiastic and dedicated live audience, selling out venues across the UK & sharing stages with the likes of Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, Slaves, Jamie T & Wavves.BABY STRANGE'S 'LAND OF NOTHING' TOUR 2021:June 09 Nottingham ChameleonJune 10 London The LexingtonJune 11 Brighton The Prince AlbertJune 12 Guildford The BoileroomJune 15 Bristol Crofters RightsJune 16 Birmingham The VictoriaJune 17 Leeds OportoJune 18 Blackpool Bootleg SocialJune 19 Liverpool Phase OneJune 20 Sheffield Sidney & MatildaJune 22 Dublin Whelans (Upstairs)June 23 Belfast VoodooJune 24 Newcastle Surf CafeJune 25 Manchester Night PeopleJune 26 Glasgow SWG3www.instagram.com/baby__strangetwitter.com/BABYSTRANGEXwww.facebook.com/babystrangemusicicea.ffm.to/club-sabbath



