LOVA Drops Anticipated Debut Album Grown-ish





Underpinned by honest lyrics, unpredictable production and undeniable hooks, Grown-ish sees LOVA examine the global pandemic and the effects it has had on everyday lives. She explains: "For the first time, I wrote for myself. I asked myself 'what are people going through?' I wanted it to be very much like a diary and very personal. It was therapeutic for me, and the title resonated with where I am in my life. It's a way to show every side of me. All of the songs are creating the story, but the album is also what made the songs. I'm excited to be able to go back to it in ten years and reminisce how I felt during this time."



The ten-track LP features five singles that LOVA released across 2020, including her previous single, the affecting "Lonely Ones" - a show of solidarity with those who feel like they have no one to turn to. The track has surpassed over 5 million streams to date. Dedicated to a breakup, "Black Converse" is another single that features, pairing delicate piano chords with LOVA's soaring vocals, as are "One Day Left", "Jealous Of My Friends" and "Own Worst Enemy."



"LAME", "



Grown-ish details the Swedish pop artist's journey, writing straight from the heart without filter. After blessing last year with a series of timely ballads, LOVA's debut album Grown-ish not only marks the start of a new chapter but is her boldest and most emotion-drenched body of work yet.



LOVA - Grown-ish Tracklist

Own Worst Enemy

Dance For The Hell Of It

Jealous Of My Friends



LAME

One Day Left

Superhero

Lonely Ones

Sleep Forever

Older Overnight (Bonus Track)



LOVA continues to assert herself as a sharp, smart, and witty pop music disruptor. Since emerging as Sweden's hottest new musical export in 2018, she has amassed over 80 million streams and received acclaim courtesy of Billboard, Idolator, GQ, LADYGUNN, The Line of Best Fit, and more. In addition to award nominations on multiple continents, YouTube New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Swedish singer-songwriter LOVA has unveiled her long-awaited debut album Grown-ish and shares the lead single, "Dance For The Hell of It." "Dance For The Hell of It" is an infectious slice of pop dedicated to those longing to fit in and find their place in the world. When speaking about her new single LOVA says, "I find myself often at parties wanting the 'cool' kids to acknowledge me but they're too busy caring about themselves. "Dance For The Hell of It" is the realization their opinion is irrelevant and you'd rather have fun and dance in your own company."Underpinned by honest lyrics, unpredictable production and undeniable hooks, Grown-ish sees LOVA examine the global pandemic and the effects it has had on everyday lives. She explains: "For the first time, I wrote for myself. I asked myself 'what are people going through?' I wanted it to be very much like a diary and very personal. It was therapeutic for me, and the title resonated with where I am in my life. It's a way to show every side of me. All of the songs are creating the story, but the album is also what made the songs. I'm excited to be able to go back to it in ten years and reminisce how I felt during this time."The ten-track LP features five singles that LOVA released across 2020, including her previous single, the affecting "Lonely Ones" - a show of solidarity with those who feel like they have no one to turn to. The track has surpassed over 5 million streams to date. Dedicated to a breakup, "Black Converse" is another single that features, pairing delicate piano chords with LOVA's soaring vocals, as are "One Day Left", "Jealous Of My Friends" and "Own Worst Enemy.""LAME", " Superhero ", "Sleep Forever" and bonus track "Older Overnight" complete Grown-ish, with LOVA's superb vocal performance and songwriting abilities right at the forefront.Grown-ish details the Swedish pop artist's journey, writing straight from the heart without filter. After blessing last year with a series of timely ballads, LOVA's debut album Grown-ish not only marks the start of a new chapter but is her boldest and most emotion-drenched body of work yet.LOVA - Grown-ish TracklistOwn Worst EnemyDance For The Hell Of ItJealous Of My Friends Black ConverseLAMEOne Day LeftSuperheroLonely OnesSleep ForeverOlder Overnight (Bonus Track)LOVA continues to assert herself as a sharp, smart, and witty pop music disruptor. Since emerging as Sweden's hottest new musical export in 2018, she has amassed over 80 million streams and received acclaim courtesy of Billboard, Idolator, GQ, LADYGUNN, The Line of Best Fit, and more. In addition to award nominations on multiple continents, YouTube Music proclaimed her an "Artist to Watch" in 2019. In between, she toured with the likes of Lennon Stella and Noah Kahan as she presented a pair of fan favorites EPs—Scripted Reality and A Gentleman's Guide.



