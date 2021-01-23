Mariah Carey Continues 30th Anniversary Celebration With Official Remixes And Unreleased Songs





Boy (I Need You) [4K] New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning international superstar, songwriter, singer and best-selling author Mariah Carey is continuing the celebration of her 30th Anniversary (#MC30) as a recording artist with the release of numerous digital EPs from her groundbreaking album catalogs from UMe, a division of Universal Music Group and Universal Music. The EPs consist of remixes and bonus materials from various albums including Charmbracelet, The Emancipation of Mimi, E=MC2, Memoirs of an imperfect Angel and Me. I am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse, will be released according to the album they were originally recorded for. The first EPs released will be from Charmbracelet on January 22.Also available are seventeen of her spectacular and innovative videos directed by award-winning film directors including Sanaa Hamri, David LaChapelle, and Hype Williams. These videos are newly remastered and will be released in HD. The first three videos will also be released on January 22 alongside the Charmbracelet coinciding tracks.Carey's recently released #1 New York Times Best Selling memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, is a deep dive into Carey's intimate journey of survival and resilience, facing complex issues of race, identity, class, and trauma during her journey to monumental success. The book has been featured on Best Books of 2020 lists for The Guardian, The Atlantic, The Times, NPR and Rolling Stone to name a few.Charmbracelet EP - Tracklist:CharmbraceletThe OneI Only Wanted OneBringin On The HeartbreakThrough The RainBoy I Need YouRemastered Videos Available below.Charmbracelet Videos:Mariah CareyBringin' On The HeartbreakMariah CareyThrough The Rain Mariah Carey ft. Cam'RonBoy (I Need You) [4K]



