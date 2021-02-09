Aloe Blacc Performs On ABC's The Bachelor





To learn more about Aloe Blacc, visit shorefire.com/roster/aloe-blacc New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Aloe Blacc joins this season of ABC's hit romance reality series, The Bachelor, performing his romantic ballad, "I Do," for The Bachelor's Matt James and one lucky lady. This episode of The Bachelor will air on Monday, February 15 at 8/7c, on ABC."I Do" is the lead single from Aloe's "beautiful, uplifting" (NPR Music) new album All Love Everything (out now via BMG). The emotionally-steeped "I Do" flexes Blacc's sensual, warm-hued vocals in a touching ballad originally dedicated to his wife, Maya Jupiter. In the vein of classic piano-driven love songs, "I Do" is a beautiful testament to a devoted marriage -- a perfect dedication to the future for Bachelor, Matt James, and his date!After meeting Matt James as a prospective suitor for The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation swooned when they learned he would take on the role as the lead of his own love story on The Bachelor. Matt is the total package. He has strong family values, a great career and has used his growing platform for good. His emerging legion of fans can't wait to follow the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love for the first time during this historic season. Tune in to see if Matt will find his happily ever after on the 25th season of ABC's hit romance reality series, The Bachelor! Aloe Blacc is a chart-topping, GRAMMY-nominated, recording artist and singer-songwriter who has worked with an eclectic range of artists, from the late Avicii to David Guetta, Lost Frequencies, Gryffin, and more. Born to Panamanian immigrants, Aloe was raised in California on salsa, merengue, and cumbia and later embraced artists like Donny Hathaway, Joni Mitchell, and James Taylor. In addition to performing at major festivals including Coachella and New Orleans Jazz Fest, he has been featured as a guest host on NBC's Songland and most recently as one of the featured performers on FOX's The Masked Singer. Aloe's activism and volunteerism are front-and-center, and an integral part of his makeup. Causes and organizations close to his heart include: Peace Over Violence, Community Coalition of South Los Angeles, Big Green, police reform and the fight to end qualified immunity. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife, songwriter Maya Jupiter, and their two young children. His new album 'All Love Everything' is out now on BMG.To learn more about Aloe Blacc, visit shorefire.com/roster/aloe-blacc



