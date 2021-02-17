John Roberts New Single "Lights Out" Featuring Debbie Harry

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
John Roberts has teamed up with the legendary Debbie Harry
to release his latest track "Lights Out
" produced by Junior
Sanchez. The single arrives with a trippy, party-ready video directed and animated by Kris Baldwin (Birds of Prey, Cartoon Network's DC Super Hero Girls).
A long-time Blondie
fan, John Roberts was thrilled when his friend Debbie Harry
accepted his invitation to guest on his - brings a welcoming voice to the catchy chorus. "Working with someone as professional and legendary as Debbie Harry
is something I will never forget," says Roberts. "She came in and nailed it and this song is a dream come true."
"Lights Out
" is the follow up to "Freaks," which came out this last fall. Billboard Pride called "Freaks
" "a stunning dance-pop single produced by Junior
Sanchez that sees the singer embracing everything that makes him weird and wonderful." Both "Lights Out
" and "Freaks
" are the follow-up to John Roberts' 2019 self-titled EP. Produced by Big Black
Delta, it featured his UK club hit "Looking." These new singles will appear on Robert's debut album set for release later this year. Look for more new music from John Roberts moving further into 2021.
About
Hailing from Edison, NJ, John Roberts' deep-rooted love for music can be traced back to his youth. At the onset of the 90's he fell in love with the New York City rave scene and frequented the storied warehouse parties mythologized in movies like "Go." He visited Other Music
in the city's fashion forward Village neighborhood on a weekly basis to buy new releases from Orbital, Moby and more. Going from music lover to being in a band was a no-brainer and Roberts found himself the front-man for Opti-Grab. The group released one album and toured relentlessly. Bringing things full circle, former tour-mates Blondie
tapped him to drop some lyrical fire on "Love Level" from their critically acclaimed 2017 chart-topper Pollinator. "Looking," a wild anthem produced by Big Black
Delta, followed in 2019, marked his solo debut with remixes by Tensnake, Junior
Sanchez and Gerd Janson. The song—which landed at #19 on UK club charts--along with "Dirty Little
Secrets" and "Lonely Boys Have Fun Too" appeared on his self-titled EP released last summer. Flashforward to 2020, Roberts entered the studio with longtime club friend Junior
Sanchez for its follow-up. "Freaks
"—out now--is one of the many songs the two collaborated on which will be released in 2021.
On the acting front, John Roberts has gone from viral YouTube clips like "The Christmas Tree," "My Son is Gay" and "Jackie & Debra" (generating more than 40 million views) to appearances on "The Tonight Show," "Archer" and more in addition to multiple tours alongside Margaret
Cho. He went on to join the cast of the EMMY Award-winning "Bob's Burgers" as lovable & loud matriarch Linda
Belcher which landed him first EMMY nod in the category of "Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance" (2015). The show is now in its 10th season with a feature film to be released spring 2021. Look for more exciting music to come from John Roberts.