John Roberts New Single "Lights Out" Featuring Debbie Harry

On the acting front, John Roberts has gone from viral YouTube clips like "The Christmas Tree," "My Son is Gay" and "Jackie & Debra" (generating more than 40 million views) to appearances on "The Tonight Show," "Archer" and more in addition to multiple tours alongside New York, NY (Top40 Charts) John Roberts has teamed up with the legendary Debbie Harry to release his latest track " Lights Out " produced by Junior Sanchez. The single arrives with a trippy, party-ready video directed and animated by Kris Baldwin (Birds of Prey, Cartoon Network's DC Super Hero Girls).A long-time Blondie fan, John Roberts was thrilled when his friend Debbie Harry accepted his invitation to guest on his - brings a welcoming voice to the catchy chorus. "Working with someone as professional and legendary as Debbie Harry is something I will never forget," says Roberts. "She came in and nailed it and this song is a dream come true." Lights Out " is the follow up to "Freaks," which came out this last fall. Billboard Pride called " Freaks " "a stunning dance-pop single produced by Junior Sanchez that sees the singer embracing everything that makes him weird and wonderful." Both " Lights Out " and " Freaks " are the follow-up to John Roberts' 2019 self-titled EP. Produced by Big Black Delta, it featured his UK club hit "Looking." These new singles will appear on Robert's debut album set for release later this year. Look for more new music from John Roberts moving further into 2021.AboutHailing from Edison, NJ, John Roberts' deep-rooted love for music can be traced back to his youth. At the onset of the 90's he fell in love with the New York City rave scene and frequented the storied warehouse parties mythologized in movies like "Go." He visited Other Music in the city's fashion forward Village neighborhood on a weekly basis to buy new releases from Orbital, Moby and more. Going from music lover to being in a band was a no-brainer and Roberts found himself the front-man for Opti-Grab. The group released one album and toured relentlessly. Bringing things full circle, former tour-mates Blondie tapped him to drop some lyrical fire on "Love Level" from their critically acclaimed 2017 chart-topper Pollinator. "Looking," a wild anthem produced by Big Black Delta, followed in 2019, marked his solo debut with remixes by Tensnake, Junior Sanchez and Gerd Janson. The song—which landed at #19 on UK club charts--along with "Dirty Little Secrets" and "Lonely Boys Have Fun Too" appeared on his self-titled EP released last summer. Flashforward to 2020, Roberts entered the studio with longtime club friend Junior Sanchez for its follow-up. " Freaks "—out now--is one of the many songs the two collaborated on which will be released in 2021.On the acting front, John Roberts has gone from viral YouTube clips like "The Christmas Tree," "My Son is Gay" and "Jackie & Debra" (generating more than 40 million views) to appearances on "The Tonight Show," "Archer" and more in addition to multiple tours alongside Margaret Cho. He went on to join the cast of the EMMY Award-winning "Bob's Burgers" as lovable & loud matriarch Linda Belcher which landed him first EMMY nod in the category of "Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance" (2015). The show is now in its 10th season with a feature film to be released spring 2021. Look for more exciting music to come from John Roberts.



