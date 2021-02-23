Faith Media Distribution To Release 'Dutch,' An Urban Literature Cult Classic By Teri Woods In Select Theaters Nationwide On March 12, 2021





Website: https://www.dutch.movie/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Faith Media Distribution's highly anticipated urban lit cult classic DUTCH will open in select theaters on Friday, March 12th. The film, which is based on the first book of an epic trilogy by Teri Woods, stars Lance Gross ("Tyler Perry's House Of Payne"), James Hyde ("Monarca"), Tyrin Turner ("Meet The Blacks"), Isabella Ferreira ("Orange Is The New Black"), Melissa Williams ("Tyler Perry's The Oval"), Macy Gray ("For Colored Girls") and Jeremy Meeks ("True to the Game 2"). DUTCH also features appearances by Michael Blackson ("Nobody's Fool"), O.T. Genasis and Renny and introduces Multi-Platinum Rapper Gunna in his feature film debut. The film arrives in theaters after having to push its previously scheduled November 2020 release date due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.Directed by Preston A. Whitmore II ("This Christmas," "True To The Game"), DUTCH introduces a player who will use any means necessary to dominate the streets and beyond. For Bernard James, Jr. aka "Dutch" (Gross), survival is the ultimate score and power is the deadliest high of all. There isn't an angle he can't work or a woman he can't seduce. When he gains control of an African drug lord's stolen heroin business, Dutch quickly makes it the most feared drug empire on the East Coast. Naturally, there are plenty of enemies vowing to take him down, including a vengeful Mafia heir, an ambitious DA and a conscience-stricken former friend. With Dutch fighting for his life, while on trial, he plays the game and scores a winning hand in the face of all that betrayed him and finds justice his way ... the street way! Supporting cast include Markice Moore ("Snowfall"), Miles Stroter ("The Quad"), Robert Costanzo ("Modern Family") and Natasha Marc ("Ballers")."After months of planning and reorganizing our release plan, we are thrilled to finally be releasing DUTCH in select theaters nationwide," says Manny Halley, DUTCH producer and founder of Faith Media Distribution and Imani Motion Pictures. "DUTCH truly is an iconic story in the urban literary genre and we wanted to make this film was perfect in every detail, from casting to soundtrack - and I'm very proud of what we accomplished! This film has everything you can hope for including the feature film debut of Platinum rapper Gunna in a role that is going to make him a star!"The official film soundtrack, which will feature tracks by Macy Gray, Gunna, Fabolous, Blue Face, Danileigh and OT Genesis among others, will also be released on March 12th on iTunes and other retailers. The soundtrack is executive produced by Wheezy Beatz and Manny Halley.DUTCH is written by Preston A. Whitmore II and produced by Manny Halley, Rodney Turner II and Yolanda Halley.FB: www.facebook.com/dutchmovieIG: @dutchthemovieWebsite: https://www.dutch.movie/



