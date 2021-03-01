Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 01/03/2021

Aloe Blacc Shares New Track "Other Side" From Deluxe Album; Lead Single "I Do" No 3 On Shazam US Charts

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Aloe Blacc - the platinum-selling singer, songwriter, producer, and artivist - releases his newest single "Other Side," which is featured on the deluxe version of his latest album All Love Everything; deluxe album out March 12 with three bonus songs on BMG. After a turbulent year, this new track is an anthemic ballad of encouragement as Blacc reminds us to weather the storm in uncertain times. "Other Side" was also featured on THE CW series All American in 2020.

Recently, Blacc made headlines after winning 2nd place on Fox's hit show The Masked Singer. After being unveiled as Aloe Blacc (The Mushroom) and crowned winner LeAnn Rimes (The Sun), the two teamed up to collaborate on a project and released a captivating duet rendition of Blacc's lead single "I Do."
Blacc recently performed on ABC's hit romance reality series, The Bachelor. Take a look here.

'All Love Everything' is a "beautiful, uplifting" (NPR Music) reaffirmation of everything that has driven Aloe Blacc's career: the platinum-selling singer, songwriter, producer, and activist creates a heartfelt, artistic synthesis of family, activism and perseverance that celebrates the resilient power of love. From the emotionally-steeped "I Do" to the uniquely empathetic and class-conscious folk pop of "Harvard," Aloe exhibits the songwriting acuity and vocal expressiveness that has made him a global star.

All Love Everything Deluxe Album Tracklist:
Family
All Love Everything
My Way
Wherever You Go
Nothing Left But You
Glory Days
I Do
Corner
Hold On Tight
Harvard
I Do (Aloe Blacc & LeAnn Rimes)*
Other Side*
Missing Piece*
* indicates new deluxe album track

Praise For 'All Love Everything':
"A really beautiful, uplifting collection of songs" - NPR Music
"An incredibly strong back catalog of releases and music… He has built a loyal and far-reaching fanbase across the world" - The Source
"Aloe Blacc's new album 'All Love Everything' fits this moment of quarantine and Black Lives Matter" - KCRW
"Detailing his experiences and journey as a father… all sorts of sonic inspirations" - The Root
"Aloe Blacc writes soul-saving anthems for troubled times… mixes timeless soul with the problems of today" - Spin Magazine
"Reinforced with persuasive conviction and the projection of wisdom… Aloe's falsetto reaches a new level of natural elegance" - AllMusic

Aloe Blacc is a chart-topping, GRAMMY-nominated, recording artist and singer-songwriter who has worked with an eclectic range of artists, from the late Avicii to David Guetta, Lost Frequencies, Gryffin, and more. Born to Panamanian immigrants, Aloe was raised in California on salsa, merengue, and cumbia and later embraced artists like Donny Hathaway, Joni Mitchell, and James Taylor. In addition to performing at major festivals including Coachella and New Orleans Jazz Fest, he has been featured as a guest host on NBC's Songland and most recently as one of the featured performers on FOX's The Masked Singer and NBC's The Bachelor. Aloe's activism is an integral part of his artistry. Causes and organizations close to his heart include: Community Coalition of South Los Angeles, Big Green, police reform and the fight to end qualified immunity. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife, artivist Maya Jupiter, and their two young children. His new album 'All Love Everything' is out now on BMG. To learn more about Aloe Blacc, visit shorefire.com/roster/aloe-blacc






