Vikingur Olafsson Presents New Album Debussy - Rameau Reflections Released This Friday

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson’s latest project, Reflections, inspired by the critically acclaimed and chart-topping 2020 album Debussy Rameau, is released by Deutsche Grammophon/ Universal Music, in all formats on 12 March 2021.



Engaging in visionary conversations with French masters Debussy and Rameau, Ólafsson and other pioneering artists of today take a selection of scores as their starting points for a set of varied and original contemporary reworks. The new tracks feature the delicate guitar-based sounds of Texas-based duo Balmorhea, gentle vocals of Icelandic singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Helgi Jónsson, and a hypnotic electronic take on Rameau from genre-defying Icelandic duo Hugar, among others. The reworks are combined with some of Ólafsson’s previously unreleased recordings of solo piano pieces by Debussy to create a dreamlike blend of past and present.



Víkingur Ólafsson says, “Great music is a renewable source which, in capable hands, can sound new to our ears, whether it was written 300 years ago or yesterday.”



Reflections – Full Tracklist:

Bruyères (home session)

La damoiselle élue [Hania Rani Rework (After Claude Debussy)]

Canope (Home Session)

Footsteps

Muse d'eau

L'entretien des muses - Hugar Rework [(After Jean-Philippe Rameau)]

K.A.H.D.

Reflection

Pour le piano, L.95: 1. Prelude

Pour le piano, L.95: 2. Sarabande

Pour le piano, L.95: 3. Toccata

Drowned Haiku (Clark Rework)

Debussy: Canope

La Cupis - Balmorhea Rework [(After Jean-Philippe Rameau)]

Badzura: K.A.H.D. - Home Session *eAlbum only*

Debussy: Bruyères.



