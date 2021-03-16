Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Classical 16/03/2021

Vikingur Olafsson Presents New Album Debussy - Rameau Reflections Released This Friday

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson’s latest project, Reflections, inspired by the critically acclaimed and chart-topping 2020 album Debussy Rameau, is released by Deutsche Grammophon/ Universal Music, in all formats on 12 March 2021.

Engaging in visionary conversations with French masters Debussy and Rameau, Ólafsson and other pioneering artists of today take a selection of scores as their starting points for a set of varied and original contemporary reworks. The new tracks feature the delicate guitar-based sounds of Texas-based duo Balmorhea, gentle vocals of Icelandic singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Helgi Jónsson, and a hypnotic electronic take on Rameau from genre-defying Icelandic duo Hugar, among others. The reworks are combined with some of Ólafsson’s previously unreleased recordings of solo piano pieces by Debussy to create a dreamlike blend of past and present.

Víkingur Ólafsson says, “Great music is a renewable source which, in capable hands, can sound new to our ears, whether it was written 300 years ago or yesterday.”

Reflections – Full Tracklist:
eAlbum: 00028948600526
1 CD: 00028948392223
2 LP Standard: 00028948392148
2 LP D2C (Crystal clear): 00028948600601
Bruyères (home session)
La damoiselle élue [Hania Rani Rework (After Claude Debussy)]
Canope (Home Session)
Footsteps
Muse d'eau
L'entretien des muses - Hugar Rework [(After Jean-Philippe Rameau)]
K.A.H.D.
Reflection
Pour le piano, L.95: 1. Prelude
Pour le piano, L.95: 2. Sarabande
Pour le piano, L.95: 3. Toccata
Drowned Haiku (Clark Rework)
Debussy: Canope
La Cupis - Balmorhea Rework [(After Jean-Philippe Rameau)]
Badzura: K.A.H.D. - Home Session *eAlbum only*
Debussy: Bruyères.






