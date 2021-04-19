Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 19/04/2021

The Black Keys Release "Crawling Kingsnake" Video From 'Delta Kream'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Black Keys have release a video for "Crawling Kingsnake," the opening track and first single from their just-announced upcoming album, Delta Kream, out May 14 on Nonesuch Records. The video was directed by Tim Hardiman and filmed at Jimmy Duck Holmes' Blue Front Café, the oldest active juke joint in America.
"We were honored to play alongside Kenny Brown and Eric Deaton, who are a direct link to R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough," says Dan Auerbach. "This is the Mississippi hill country sound that Pat and I first bonded over."

Delta Kream, The Black Keys' tenth studio album, celebrates the band's roots, featuring eleven Mississippi hill country blues standards they've loved since they were teenagers, before they were a band, including songs by R. L. Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, and others. Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney recorded Delta Kream at Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville; they were joined by Brown and Deaton, long-time members of the bands of blues legends including Burnside and Kimbrough. The album takes its name from William Eggleston's iconic Mississippi photograph on its cover.






Most read news of the week
Alt-Pop Artist Amiena Drops Fiery New Single 'Flare'
Lil Nas X Says 'Montero' Is Being Removed From Streaming Services
Mick Jagger Unveils Surprise New Song 'Eazy Sleazy' With Dave Grohl On Youtube
KALEO Captures Stunning Live Performance Video Shot In Front Of An Erupting Volcano
Remi Wolf Enlists Sylvan Esso For 'Rufufus' Remix
Grammy Award Winning Artists Carlos Vives + Ricky Martin Release 'Cancion Bonita' - Out Now
New England Symphonic Metal Act, Anaria, Continue To Push Boundaries On New Album "Exile"
Craft Recordings Announces First Vinyl Reissue For Travis' 'The Boy With No Name'
New DMX Song 'Been To War' With French Montana & Swizz Beatz


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0137200 secs // 4 () queries in 0.01417875289917 secs