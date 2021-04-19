The Black Keys Release "Crawling Kingsnake" Video From 'Delta Kream'



Delta Kream, The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Black Keys have release a video for "Crawling Kingsnake," the opening track and first single from their just-announced upcoming album, Delta Kream, out May 14 on Nonesuch Records. The video was directed by Tim Hardiman and filmed at Jimmy Duck Holmes' Blue Front Café, the oldest active juke joint in America."We were honored to play alongside Kenny Brown and Eric Deaton, who are a direct link to R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough," says Dan Auerbach. "This is the Mississippi hill country sound that Pat and I first bonded over."Delta Kream, The Black Keys' tenth studio album, celebrates the band's roots, featuring eleven Mississippi hill country blues standards they've loved since they were teenagers, before they were a band, including songs by R. L. Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, and others. Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney recorded Delta Kream at Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville; they were joined by Brown and Deaton, long-time members of the bands of blues legends including Burnside and Kimbrough. The album takes its name from William Eggleston's iconic Mississippi photograph on its cover.



