The Black Keys Share "Going Down South" From Upcoming Album 'Delta Kream'

11. Come on and Go with Me (David Kimbrough, Jr.) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Black Keys have released "Going Down South," the second single from their forthcoming tenth album, Delta Kream, due May 14 on Nonesuch Records. The album celebrates the band's roots and features eleven Mississippi hill country blues songs by R. L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough, among others. Auerbach says of the song: "That was one of R. L. Burnside's hits! We strayed a little from the original on our version with the falsetto and percussion, but we liked how it sounded in that moment. It's become one of my favorites on the album." You can watch the video, directed by Ryan Nadzam.Like the video for Delta Kream's first single, "Crawling Kingsnake," "Going Down South" was filmed at Jimmy Duck Holmes' Blue Front Café, which is the oldest active juke joint in America. The video also features other notable northern Mississippi blues landmarks including Blues Alley in Holly Springs (hometown of Junior Kimbrough) and shots of Como (home to Mississippi Fred McDowell); the Chulahoma community, The Burnside Palace, and Aikei Pro's record shop.The band will perform "Going Down South" and "Crawling Kingsnake" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on the new album's release day, May 14. The performances were filmed in Mississippi and feature musicians Kenny Brown and Eric Deaton, long-time members of the bands of blues legends including R. L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough, and Sam Bacco on auxiliary percussion. The same night in the UK, the band can be seen performing "Going Down South" on BBC Two's Later… with Jools Holland.Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney recorded Delta Kream at Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville. The album takes its name from William Eggleston's iconic Mississippi photograph that is on its cover. Delta Kream is available for pre-order on all formats here.Auerbach says of the album, "We made this record to honor the Mississippi hill country blues tradition that influenced us starting out. These songs are still as important to us today as they were the first day Pat and I started playing together and picked up our instruments. It was a very inspiring session with Pat and me along with Kenny Brown and Eric Deaton in a circle, playing these songs. It felt so natural."Carney concurs, "The session was planned only days in advance and nothing was rehearsed. We recorded the entire album in about ten hours, over two afternoons, at the end of the 'Let's Rock' tour."The music from northern Mississippi, which came to life in juke joints, has long left an imprint on the band's music, from their cover of R. L. Burnide's " Busted " and Junior Kimbrough's "Do The Romp" on their debut album, The Big Come Up; to their subsequent signing to Fat Possum Records, home to many of their musical heroes; and to their EP of Junior Kimbrough covers, Chulahoma.In addition to paying homage to these Mississippi blues legends with Delta Kream, The Black Keys are working with VisitMississippi, the state's tourism organization, to sponsor new individual markers for R. L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough on the Mississippi Blues Trail, which tell the stories of the state's blues artists both renowned and obscure through words and images. (Both musicians are currently acknowledged on a group marker in Holly Springs entitled "Hill Country Blues.") The new markers will be erected in the proposed locations of Holly Springs and Chulahoma, MS, places closely associated with Burnside and Kimbrough—a fitting tribute to these architects of Hill Country Blues and further recognition of their enduring contributions to American music. More information about the Mississippi Blues Trail is available here.Formed in Akron, Ohio in 2001, The Black Keys, who have been called "rock royalty" by the Associated Press and "one of the best rock 'n' roll bands on the planet" by Uncut, are guitarist/singer Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney. Cutting their teeth playing small clubs, the band have gone on to sell out arena tours and have released nine previous studio albums: their debut The Big Come Up (2002), followed by Thickfreakness (2003) and Rubber Factory (2004), along with their releases on Nonesuch Records, Magic Potion (2006), Attack & Release (2008), Brothers (2010), El Camino (2011), Turn Blue (2014) and, most recently, " Let's Rock " (2019), plus and a tenth anniversary edition of Brothers (2020). The band has won six Grammy Awards and a BRIT and headlined festivals in North America, South America, Mexico, Australia, and Europe.Delta Kream:1. Crawling Kingsnake (John Lee Hooker / Bernard Besman)2. Louise (Fred McDowell)3. Poor Boy a Long Way From Home (Robert Lee Burnside)4. Stay All Night (David Kimbrough, Jr.)5. Going Down South (Robert Lee Burnside)6. Coal Black Mattie (Ranie Burnette)7. Do the Romp (David Kimbrough, Jr.)8. Sad Days, Lonely Nights (David Kimbrough, Jr.)9. Walk with Me (David Kimbrough, Jr.)10. Mellow Peaches (Joseph Lee Williams)11. Come on and Go with Me (David Kimbrough, Jr.)



